MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Police have registered a case against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh on a complaint by District Collector Padmaja, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The disclosure came during a hearing on allegations that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Legislator had sent the Collector obscene WhatsApp messages and tried to enter her official residence.

Police told the court that Padmaja had lodged the complaint with the Kallakurichi district Superintendent of Police.

They said they had received her complaint and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the MLA on that basis.

The judge examined the FIR during the hearing and asked the state's senior criminal counsel whether police had uploaded it to their website.

Responding to the question, counsel said the FIR had been kept off the website because of concerns that its contents would leak if it were posted online.

The exchange addressed two questions that had arisen since reports about the MLA's alleged conduct first appeared.

The government clarified in court that the Collector herself had approached the district police chief. The judge was also able to examine the FIR, although police had yet to make it available through their website.

According to the reports that prompted the controversy, Vignesh allegedly used his own WhatsApp number to send obscene messages to Padmaja. He was also accused of trying to enter the government residence allotted to her in Kallakurichi.

The reports described an attempted intrusion and gave no indication that he had gained entry.

The allegations have drawn sharp criticism from Opposition parties, which have questioned the TVK government's handling of a matter involving one of its own Legislators.

Vignesh represents Kallakurichi in the Assembly, while Padmaja heads the administration in the same district.

Until the government's submission, much of the political debate had centred on reports of the alleged messages and the incident at the residence.

Tuesday's hearing placed the police response on record, with the state confirming both the recipient of the Collector's complaint and the action taken on it.

The hearing dealt with the registration of the case and the availability of the FIR. The state's account did not specify the provisions invoked against Vignesh or give a timeline for the investigation. The allegations against the legislator remain under investigation.