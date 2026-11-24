MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) The health condition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rekha Patra, who represents the Hingalganj Assembly constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, showed considerable improvement by Tuesday afternoon, although doctors are yet to rule out further complications.

Patra, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, was admitted on Sunday after suddenly falling ill at her residence. A referral report reportedly mentioned the presence of herbal larvicide in her stomach.

However, West Bengal Health Minister Dr Saradwat Mukherjee said the suspected poisoning that led to her hospitalisation had not yet been medically confirmed.

Hospital sources said Patra had been taken off ventilator support earlier and there had been no requirement to put her back on life support. She had also started speaking, while the slurring in her speech had reduced considerably.

"She had started speaking a bit also. Her slurred speech has reduced considerably. However, doctors are not willing to take any risks right now. They are in favour of keeping the MLA in the ICU for observation for now," said Archana Das Majumdar, a state BJP leader and a close associate of Patra.

Although her overall condition has improved, she continues to receive supplemental oxygen because of low oxygen levels in her body. Hospital sources said doctors were encouraged by the improvement in her other physical parameters.

However, a major concern remains the excessive salivation caused by the suspected poisoning. According to hospital sources, some of the secretions entered her lungs, creating complications that affected the smooth supply of oxygen to her body. Doctors are continuing to monitor her condition closely.

Patra reportedly fell ill at around 9 p.m. on Saturday at her residence in Hingalganj. She was initially taken to a local hospital, where she received preliminary treatment. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital and admitted to its Critical Care Unit (CCU).

However, there was little improvement even after nearly four hours of treatment. Doctors subsequently decided to transfer her to Kolkata for specialised medical attention.

Patra shot into the political limelight during the previous Trinamool Congress government when she emerged as one of the prominent faces of the movement against party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates in Sandeshkhali.

The BJP subsequently fielded her from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general election, but she lost.

She later contested the Assembly election held in April this year and won from Hingalganj, becoming a BJP legislator.