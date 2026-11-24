Looking for a quick and crispy after-school snack for kids? This easy idli batter vada recipe takes just five minutes to prepare and makes a delicious homemade treat.

Kids usually ask for some tasty snacks as soon as they come home from school in the evening. Instead of buying packaged snacks from shops to satisfy their little hunger, you can make healthy and tasty snacks using simple ingredients at home. So, let's see how to make an easy and crispy vada recipe using idli batter and rava available at home.

Idli batter - 1 cup

Rava - 1/2 cup

Finely chopped onion

Green chilli

Coriander leaves

Curry leaves

Ginger

Grated carrot

Salt

Cumin seeds

Oil for frying

Take the cooled batter mixture in a bowl. Add the chopped onion, grated carrot, green chilli, coriander leaves, curry leaves, and ginger to it. Add enough salt and a little cumin seeds, and knead everything well. The kneaded dough will be ready to shape into vadas. Apply a little water to your palms, take a small portion of the dough, shape it like a medu vada, and make a hole in the middle.

Place a non-stick pan on the stove and pour 1/2 cup of water into it. Add 1 cup of batter and 1/2 cup of rava to it and stir well. Mix until the batter and rava combine and cook well, then remove it and let it cool. While the batter cools, finely chop the onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, curry leaves, and ginger. Grate the carrot and keep it aside.

Heat oil in a pan and drop the shaped vadas into it. Fry slowly on medium heat until golden and crispy. Serving this with chutney or tomato sauce will make it tasty. Crispy on the outside and soft inside, this vada will be a favorite among kids if served hot with evening tea or juice.

Reducing spice: When giving it to kids, you can reduce the amount of green chilli and ginger or adjust according to their preference.

Color and taste: Adding grated carrot and coriander leaves makes the vada colorful and packed with vegetable nutrients.