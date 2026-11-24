The unfortunate deaths of a husband and wife took place when a vehicle driving above speed limit is reported to have collided into their two-wheeler in Beed district of Maharashtra. Around 3:30 pm on November 20, the incident took place. The woman passed away while being transported to the hospital, while the husband died at the scene of the collision.

As per reports, the victims have been identified as Pralhad Gaikwad and Sunita Gaikwad. In Maharashtra, where prior deadly collisions involving young drivers have sparked considerable outrage, their deaths have devastated their family and pushed underage driving back into the spotlight.

The incident was captured on camera, which shows a fast car approaching the two-wheelers before colliding with them head-on. Pralhad and Sunita were struck by the automobile in such a violent collision that they soared into the air.

The video reveals the extent of the impact of the crash and how helpless the couple is when the car hits them. Pralhad died on the spot, whereas Sunita died on her way to the hospital due to severe injuries.

According to reports, the lawsuit claims that Daksh Mendke, a child and the son of BJP corporator Deepak Mendke, was driving the vehicle.

The police registered a case against Daksh following a complaint lodged by the deceased couple's children. The complaint brought the alleged involvement of the minor driver to the attention of the police, who have taken up the case.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

माजलगाव अपघाताचा थरारक CCTV समोर! भाजप नगरसेवक पुत्राच्या भरधाव क्रेटाने दाम्पत्याला हवेत चेंडूसारखे उडवले; आरोपी दक्ष मेंडकेवर गुन्हा दाखल, सध्या फरार #beedcrime #marathwada Lokmat Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (@milokmatabd) November 23, 2026

The current tragedy in Beed has not only rekindled concerns about the safety of minors driving, but it has also brought up memories of the 2024 Porsche accident in Pune, when two IT workers were reportedly killed by a teenage driver in a high-end sports vehicle.