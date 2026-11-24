Ananya Panday is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, movie choices, and how fast she is carving a niche for herself in the film industry. The actress looks flawless on the big screen, and there's no denying that. Apart from all the love she gets, she is often criticized and becomes a victim of massive trolling.

Ananya Panday Caught Smoking!

Cut to the actress, who is now facing backlash after a video of her smoking at a party-like event goes viral on social media. The viral video brings back her old claims, where she said that her hands shake while trying to light a cigar.

Take a look!

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What Had Ananya Said About Smoking Earlier?

Speaking about shooting a scene for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she said her hands shook when trying to light a cigarette and found it difficult to do so on screen.

Fans Come To Rescue

Although many are busy trolling the actress, a few of her fans have come to the rescue. Yes, you read that right. The resurfaced video is from the reception party of her cousin Alanna Panday. Supporting Ananya, one fan wrote,“ So is that a crime if a woman is smoking.”

One more fan wrote,“Why? U think all Indian woman are not allowed to smoke.”

Another fan wrote, "So what???let her do what she want to" don't just roll the Cemara everywhere Give the some space...let them Live their life'"it's her choice...."