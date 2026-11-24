A teenage boy in Florida has been charged after allegedly chasing his mother with an electric saw when she took away his Xbox console, an incident that came days after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Deputies from the Volusia Sheriff's Office responded on Monday, November 23, after receiving a report that the 16-year-old had intimidated his family over the matter, blackmailed them and said he would harm the family pets.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies had responded to a report of a DeLand-area 16-year-old chasing his mother with a chainsaw and threatening to harm family pets after she took away his Xbox.

The office shared a photograph of the 18-inch cordless Greenworks chainsaw that was allegedly used in the incident. The teenager was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center. The sheriff's office did not release further details about the case.

Reaction online was quick, with one user describing the behaviour as withdrawal symptoms from the game and calling it worse than drugs. Another wrote that people had predicted GTA 6 would lead some to ruin their lives over it, and that it had now begun.

GTA 6 was released on Thursday, November 19, setting off a wave of excitement among players. Its realistic recreation of a Florida-style world has drawn praise, but some of its violent gameplay has triggered debate on social media.

One clip shows a male character walking down a street before suddenly lunging at a woman coming towards him. He knocks her to the ground and punches her repeatedly as she tries to defend herself.

Moments later, he selects a pistol and fires roughly two dozen shots at her body, a sequence that has prompted questions about the kind of behaviour the game lets players engage in.