Are you planning a trip to Goa? But you are tired of the same old beaches and want to explore some quiet hidden gems of Goa, then we've got you. Apart from Goa's well known lively beaches there are many lesser known areas. Two of them have received Blue Flag award and got in the global list.

Mandrem(North Goa) and Galgibaga(South Goa) have been granted this award for 2026-27.

The award was announced by the Goa Government on November 20 after being confirmed by the International Blue Flag Jury as well as the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). This adds Goa to India's list of Indian locations which have received global recognition for their beaches.

Why Mandrem and Galgibaga are Special?

Mandrem, North Goa, is recognised for its beautiful scenery and lush greenery. It is also special for its calm, quiet and clean beach environment.

Galgibaga, South Goa, is valued for its natural setting and also for its environmental significance. It is special because of the presence of Olive Ridley turtle nesting site.

The award emphasises the need to protect the area and enables ecologically friendly tourism to flourish.

Explanation of the Blue Flag Award

Beaches achieve the Blue Flag status if they meet the global guidelines relating to water quality, hygiene, environmental knowledge and safety, as well as leisure amenities. Sites must fulfill 33 requirements under 4 key themes and then continue to do so in order to preserve their award.

Are The Beaches Open To The Public?

Yes, both beaches are publically accessible and entry is free. Their Blue Flag period is between October 15 and May 31 although this may depend on local setup and running. This adds another big reason to visit Goa's more tranquil beaches. The Blue Flag awards promote environmentally conscious activity in respective areas.