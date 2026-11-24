MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Mumbai Indians could have a potent bowling combination at their disposal with the pairing of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, feels former India batter Abhinav Mukund, who stated that latter's arrival will prevent opposition teams from focusing their attack on the other bowlers while playing out Bumrah.

Mukund pointed out that a strong bowling partnership has been a recurring feature of Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaigns, with the franchise consistently having a reliable support option alongside its lead bowler. He believes Arshdeep's inclusion could restore that balance and make it harder for opponents to adopt a conservative approach against Bumrah.

“A strong bowling combination has almost been a feature of their title-winning runs. When they won, it was Malinga, then Malinga and Bumrah together, then Bumrah and Mitch McClenaghan for a while. You always had that support bowler to the primary bowler. Over the last couple of years, teams were playing out Bumrah,” Mukund told JioStar.

The left-arm pacer's presence gives Mumbai another frontline bowling option, allowing the team to deploy two quality fast bowlers who can challenge batters at different stages of an innings. It could also take some of the burden off Bumrah, who has often been the attack's primary wicket-taking threat.

Mukund, however, highlighted that Mumbai will still need to settle their bowling plans for the middle overs. Finding the right combination and deciding who takes responsibility during that phase will be an important part of their preparations.

“They were not giving him wickets, and they said, 'We are happy to take you for 30, but we will go after the other bowlers.' Now it will not happen with Arshdeep in the mix. They need to figure out who bowls in the middle now, but it is a better problem to have than what they did last season,” he added.