MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Mumbai Indians have a settled core heading into the IPL auction but must prioritise adding quality spinners and Indian fast bowlers to strengthen their squad, feels former India batter Aakash Chopra.

He also believes the franchise should consider handing the captaincy back to Rohit Sharma for one season before grooming Tilak Varma to take over in the future.

Chopra pointed out that Mumbai have already released several spin options, including Allah Ghazanfar and Mayank Markande, leaving them with a clear requirement to address at the auction.

However, he cautioned that finding the right players may not be straightforward, with limited availability and competition likely to drive up prices.

"MI's core is already ready, even before the auction arrives. That is what they always do. They have let spinners go, not just Ghazanfar but Mayank Markande as well, so they will have to go shopping for spinners. They will have the money, but the availability of talent is the key, because that is always the story of a mini-auction. Supply does not equal demand, and therefore you get inflated prices.

“Prices are going to be inflated anyway because teams have around 300 crore to spend with only a handful of slots to fill. Mumbai are strong, even if results have not justified just how strong they are. But they still need to shop for spinners, and I think they will also need an Indian fast bowler or two,” Chopra told JioStar.

On the leadership front, Chopra believes Mumbai have multiple options, with Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma offering different possibilities. He suggested a short-term arrangement with Rohit at the helm, while allowing the franchise to prepare Tilak for a longer leadership role.

“As for captaincy, they have Rohit Sharma for a one-year plan, Suryakumar Yadav leading Mumbai now, and Tilak Varma as vice-captain for the future. There is no shortage of choices for Mumbai. For now, the ideal situation would be to hand the captaincy back to Rohit for one season and once the mega auction arrives, Tilak Varma will be ready to take over from Rohit,” Chopra added.