Qatar: Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Discusses Bilateral Relations, Region With Egypt Foreign Minister (FM)
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr Badr Abdelatty discussed bilateral relations and regional developments during a telephone conversation.
The two ministers discussed ways to further strengthen ties between Qatar and Egypt as well as diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability in the region.
During the call, HE Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
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