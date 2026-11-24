Effective leadership, operational adaptability and international cooperation remain critical to the success of peace support operations in an increasingly complex global security environment. As contemporary missions confront evolving security threats, humanitarian challenges and competing political interests, the ability of senior mission leaders to make informed decisions, build trust and coordinate multinational efforts is essential to achieving sustainable peace.

The importance of these capabilities was highlighted during the opening ceremony of the 32nd Regional Senior Mission Leaders (RSML) Course at the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in Nairobi.

Presiding over the ceremony on behalf of the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, emphasised the central role of strategic leadership, trust and collaboration in translating peace support mandates into tangible operational outcomes.

Drawing on Kenya's extensive experience in regional and international peace operations, Major General Otieno paid tribute to military personnel who have made sacrifices in the pursuit of peace and stability. He underscored the importance of protecting civilians, upholding professional conduct and discipline, and fostering effective partnerships among regional and international organisations.

He further emphasised the need for an integrated, multidimensional approach that brings together military, police and civilian components to address the complex challenges confronting contemporary peace missions.

The IPSTC Director of Studies, Major General Samad Akesode, described the RSML Course as a flagship leadership development programme designed to equip senior mission leaders with the strategic insight, professional competencies and decision-making skills required to navigate complex operational environments. He encouraged participants to embrace collaborative learning, exchange experiences and draw practical lessons from diverse operational perspectives.

Denmark's Defence Attaché to Kenya, Colonel Lasse Sand, reaffirmed his country's longstanding partnership with IPSTC and continued support for peace support training. He highlighted adaptability, continuous learning and international cooperation as essential attributes for effective mission leadership amid emerging security challenges.

The ceremony was also attended by the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga, alongside other invited guests and key stakeholders.

The 32nd RSML Course reflects IPSTC's enduring role in developing competent, resilient and forward-looking leaders capable of directing multinational peace operations with professionalism, strategic foresight and operational effectiveness.

Through advanced leadership training, knowledge exchange and sustained international partnerships, IPSTC continues to contribute to the development of mission-ready leadership and the advancement of regional and global peace and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.