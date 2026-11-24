Strategic partnerships and international cooperation remain essential in advancing economic development, regional stability and shared security interests.

Engagements between nations provide valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange, strengthened diplomatic relations and the development of mutually beneficial partnerships.

The National Defence College (NDC), a College of the National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K), hosted His Excellency Dr Adarsh Swaika, the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, who delivered a Lecture of Opportunity to course participants of on the theme“Transformation, Strategic Outlook and Partnership with Africa.”

During the lecture, Dr Swaika examined India's strategic outlook towards Africa, highlighting the importance of cooperation among African states in promoting economic growth, trade, investment and regional development.

He further explored the opportunities and challenges shaping India–Africa relations, providing participants with valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the partnership and its contribution to external economic development.

The engagement offered participants an opportunity to deepen their understanding of India's growing partnership with Africa, with particular emphasis on the longstanding bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest between Kenya and India.

Through such engagements, NDC continues to strengthen strategic awareness, promote international cooperation and prepare future leaders to navigate the complexities of an increasingly interconnected world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.