Access to reliable water remains fundamental to sustainable livelihoods, agricultural productivity and socio-economic development, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions. Addressing persistent water shortages therefore requires deliberate interventions aimed at strengthening water infrastructure, enhancing storage capacity and improving community resilience.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), under the framework of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC), is undertaking a major rehabilitation, desilting and expansion project at Mwatate Dam in Taita Taveta County. The initiative seeks to restore the dam's water-holding capacity and enhance access to water for the surrounding communities.

Covering approximately 90 acres, the dam has experienced extensive siltation over the years due to soil erosion within its catchment areas, significantly reducing its storage capacity. The deteriorating embankments have also presented additional challenges to its structural integrity and sustainability.

The Kenya Defence Forces, Combat Engineers Brigade is undertaking the rehabilitation works, which encompass extensive desilting, widening of the reservoir and construction of stable embankments to enhance the dam's capacity and long-term sustainability.

KDF engineers continue to make significant progress in restoring the dam with the ongoing works demonstrating the importance of engineering expertise, dedication and collaboration in addressing critical infrastructure challenges that directly affect community livelihoods.

Upon completion, the rehabilitated dam will improve access to reliable water for domestic and livestock use, and also promote groundwater recharge to help mitigate flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, thereby strengthening the community's resilience to changing climatic conditions.

The initiative goes beyond restoring a vital water resource, representing an investment in improved livelihoods, agricultural development and a more secure and sustainable water future for the people of Mwatate and the wider Taita Taveta County.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.