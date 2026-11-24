(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Cashew Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis The global cashew market size was valued at USD 8.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.51 billion in 2026 to USD 12.20 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the cashew market with a share of 32.4% in 2025. Cashew is a nutrient-rich tree nut widely consumed as a snack and used in various food products, including confectionery, bakery items, dairy alternatives, and plant-based foods. Its mild flavor, creamy texture, and nutritional benefits have increased its popularity among health-conscious consumers and food manufacturers. Cashew Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 8.14 Billion2026 Market Size USD 8.51 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 12.20 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 4.6%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 32.4% Fastest-growing Region Asia-Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 7.26%Segment Insights By Form Fastest-growing Segment Paste CAGR (2026–2034) 6.83% By Application Leading Segment Snacks & Bars Market Share in 2025 23.4% By Distribution Channel Fastest-growing Segment Online Store CAGR (2026–2034) 8.12% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives The cashew market analysis highlights a shift toward plant-based dairy alternatives as consumers increasingly prefer lactose-free and dairy-free food products. Cashews offer a naturally creamy texture and mild flavor, making them suitable for producing non-dairy milk, cheese, yogurt, and cream. This expanding use of cashew-based ingredients is creating new opportunities for food manufacturers and supporting demand across plant-based food categories. 02 Value-Added Cashew Products Changing snacking preferences and demand for convenient food options are encouraging manufacturers to expand their value-added cashew product portfolios. Flavored, roasted, salted, chocolate-coated, and seasoned cashews are gaining attention across retail and online distribution channels. This shift toward premium and ready-to-eat products is supporting product differentiation and creating additional revenue opportunities for cashew manufacturers. Cashew Market Dynamics 01 Nutrient-Dense Snack Foods Drive Demand Consumer awareness of healthy eating and balanced nutrition is strengthening demand for cashews as a source of plant-based protein, unsaturated fats, and essential minerals. Their nutritional profile supports wider consumption across households, workplaces, and on-the-go snacking occasions. Products such as plain roasted cashews, trail mixes, and nut-based snack packs are gaining space across supermarkets and convenience stores. This shift in snacking preferences is encouraging retailers and food suppliers to expand cashew product availability. 02 Use of Cashews in Commercial Food Manufacturing Market Expansion Production of bakery products, confectionery, desserts, and prepared foods is increasing industrial demand for cashew kernels and processed ingredients. Their rich flavor and texture make them suitable for applications such as chocolate fillings, cake toppings, pralines, and ice cream formulations. Food manufacturers are also using cashew pieces and pastes to improve product texture and ingredient variety. This wider industrial application is strengthening bulk procurement and creating consistent demand for cashew suppliers. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Cashew Market

Drivers Market Impact Demand for Nutrient-Dense Snack Foods Nutrient-dense snacks is strengthening cashew consumption across household and retail channels, encouraging suppliers to expand product availability and distribution. Use of Cashews in Commercial Food Manufacturing Use of cashews in bakery products, confectionery, desserts, and prepared foods is increasing bulk procurement and creating consistent demand from food manufacturers. Global Consumption of Tree Nuts Consumption of tree nuts as part of balanced diets is expanding the consumer base for cashews and supporting sales across supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms. International Cashew Trade International trade is improving access to raw and processed cashews across importing countries, strengthening distribution networks and creating opportunities for exporters and processors. Cashew Processing Efficiency Automated shelling, grading, and sorting technologies is improving kernel recovery rates, reducing processing losses, and supporting a more consistent supply of quality cashew products.

01

Fluctuating Raw Cashew Nut Prices

Volatility in raw cashew nut prices creates cost uncertainty for processors due to changes in crop output, international trade conditions, and procurement expenses. Unpredictable input costs make pricing decisions and production planning difficult, particularly for small and medium-sized manufacturers. This pressure on profit margins can restrict processing investments and limit market expansion.

02

Dependence on Weather-Sensitive Cashew Production

Dependence on favorable climatic conditions exposes cashew cultivation to droughts, irregular rainfall, rising temperatures, and pest infestations. Adverse weather patterns can reduce harvest volumes, affect nut quality, and disrupt raw material supply across major producing regions. These supply uncertainties increase procurement risks for processors and limit the consistent availability of cashews in global markets.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Cashew Market

Restraints Market Impact Fluctuating Raw Cashew Nut Prices Volatility in raw cashew nut prices increases procurement costs and creates uncertainty in production planning, making it difficult for processors to maintain stable product prices and profit margins. Dependence on Weather-Sensitive Cashew Production Unfavorable weather conditions, including droughts, irregular rainfall, and excessive temperatures, can reduce crop yields and disrupt raw material availability, creating supply challenges for processors. High Processing and Labor Costs Labor-intensive shelling, peeling, grading, and sorting activities increase operational expenses, limiting cost competitiveness and restricting the expansion of small and medium-sized processing businesses. Quality Control and Food Safety Challenges Strict food safety requirements related to moisture, contamination, aflatoxins, and storage increase testing and compliance costs, creating additional barriers for smaller processors and exporters. Competition from Other Nuts and Snack Alternatives The availability of almonds, pistachios, walnuts, peanuts, and other snack alternatives increases competitive pressure, making it difficult for cashew manufacturers to retain consumers across different price segments.

01

Expansion of Cashew Shell By-Product Applications

Cashew processors, shell extractors, and specialty chemical manufacturers can benefit from the commercial use of cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) in industrial applications. Companies such as Cardolite Corporation, Golden Cashew Products Pvt. Ltd., and Cashew Chem India operate in this value chain, supplying materials for coatings, resins, adhesives, and friction products. These applications allow processors to generate additional revenue from shells that otherwise have limited commercial value, while creating new business opportunities beyond edible cashew kernels.

02

Growth of Organic and Traceable Cashew Supply Chains

Cashew farmers, agricultural cooperatives, exporters, and processors can benefit from investments in organic certification, farm-level traceability, and sustainable sourcing systems. Companies such as Olam Agri and Intersnack Group participate in international cashew sourcing and processing networks where supplier transparency and responsible sourcing create commercial value. Access to certified supply chains can help market players reach premium buyers, strengthen long-term procurement relationships, and secure higher-value export opportunities.

Cashew Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Form

The whole segment accounted for the largest share of the cashew market at 42.6% in 2025, supported by its widespread use in household consumption, retail packaging, and foodservice applications.

The paste segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.83%, driven by its increasing use in spreads, sauces, confectionery fillings, and commercial food preparations. Its smooth texture and versatility are supporting wider adoption across food applications.

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By Application

The snacks & bars segment accounted for the largest share of the cashew market at 23.4% in 2025, owing to the widespread use of cashews in snack mixes, nutrition bars, and packaged nut products. Its convenience and nutritional appeal support strong demand across retail and household consumption.

The beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.18%, fueled by the use of cashew ingredients in plant-based drinks, nutritional beverages, and dairy-free formulations.

By Distribution Channel

The supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the cashew market at 45.8% in 2025, supported by their extensive product availability, established retail networks, and wide selection of packaged cashew products.

The online store segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.12%, propelled by increasing digital grocery purchases, home delivery convenience, and access to diverse cashew brands. Expanding e-commerce platforms are creating additional sales opportunities.

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Cashew Market Regional OutlookNorth America Cashew Market

The North America cashew market accounted for the largest share of 32.4% in 2025.

U.S. Cashew Market

USDA Economic Research Service, U.S. shelled cashew imports reached at 277.3 million pounds in 2025, declining 29% from 2024. Vietnam remained the leading supplier, accounting for the majority of U.S. shelled cashew imports. The country's established retail snack market and demand for cashew-based food products continue to support its importance in the North American cashew market.

Canada Cashew Market

World Bank WITS trade data, Canada imported 15.4 million kg of cashew nuts in 2025, valued at around USD 98.4 million. Vietnam was the leading supplier, contributing 12.7 million kg of imports. The country's reliance on international suppliers and demand for packaged nuts and plant-based food ingredients support opportunities for cashew importers and distributors.

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Asia Pacific Cashew Market

The Asia Pacific cashew market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Cashew Market

Japan imported cashew nuts worth USD 101.54 million in 2025, with Vietnam and India serving as its leading suppliers. Imports from Vietnam reached USD 60.38 million, while those from India totalled USD 41.01 million. This reliance on international suppliers highlights opportunities for cashew exporters to serve Japan's demand for imported nuts and processed cashew products.

China Cashew Market

China imported cashew nuts valued at USD 217.16 million in 2025, with Vietnam accounting for the largest share of its imports at around USD 148.62 million. Strong sourcing from international suppliers reflects China's growing role in the regional cashew trade and supports opportunities for exporters and processed cashew product suppliers.

Europe Cashew Market

The Europe cashew market accounted for a share of 27.1% in 2025.

U.K. Cashew Market

Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI), the U.K. imported approximately 25,370 tonnes of cashews in 2024, with around 24,000 tonnes consumed domestically. Growing demand for healthy snacks and plant-based food products is supporting cashew consumption across the country.

Germany Cashew Market

Germany remained Europe's largest cashew importer, with imports reaching approximately 69,625 tonnes in 2024. Increasing demand for cashews in snack products, food manufacturing, and organic food categories is supporting the country's position as a major European consumption and distribution market.

Competitive Landscape

The cashew market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of large-scale processors, raw cashew nut suppliers, exporters, ingredient manufacturers, and regional food brands. Key players such as Olam Agri, Vietnam Cashew Corporation (VINACAS), and Agrocel Industries account for an estimated 20–25% of the cashew market share.

Established players compete primarily on raw cashew nut sourcing, processing capacity, product quality, pricing, and international distribution networks. Emerging and specialized players in the cashew market ecosystem focus on value-added products, organic sourcing, traceability, processing efficiency, and direct-to-consumer sales channels.

Whole Roasted Powder Paste Splits

Dairy Products Bakery Products Snacks & Bars Confectionaries Cereals Desserts Beverages Cosmetic Products Others

Retailers Supermarkets Online Store

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cashew Market Alphonsa Cashew Industries (India Nutsco Inc. (U.S. DVK Group (India) Olam International Limited (Singapore) Prime Nuts FZE (UAE) Viet Nam Cashew Processing Joint Stock Company (Vietnam) Bismi Cashew Company (India) Agrocel Industries Private Limited (India) CBL Natural Foods (Pvt) Ltd. (Sri Lanka) Haldiram Foods International Private Limited (India) Kalbavi Consumer Foods Private Limited (India)Key Industry Developments– Olam Food Ingredients Expands Sustainable Cashew Processing OperationsOlam Food Ingredients (ofi) expanded its cashew processing and sourcing initiatives with a focus on sustainable supply chains, farmer partnerships, and value-added cashew products. The company continued investing in responsible sourcing and processing efficiency across key producing regions.– Royal Nut Company Expands Premium Cashew Product PortfolioRoyal Nut Company strengthened its nut product portfolio with expanded offerings of premium cashew products for retail and food service applications. The company focused on product innovation, quality enhancement, and growing demand for healthy snack options.– Vietnam Cashew Processing Industry Advances Export and Processing CapabilitiesLeading Vietnamese cashew processors expanded investments in processing technologies, quality improvements, and export capabilities to strengthen global cashew supply chains and meet rising international demand for processed cashew products.– Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Expands Plant-Based Ingredient Solutions Using Cashew ApplicationsADM continued expanding its plant-based food ingredient portfolio, including nut-based ingredients and specialty food solutions incorporating cashew applications. The company focused on meeting demand for natural, nutritious, and functional food ingredients ScopeSegmentation By Form 5By Application 9By Distribution Channel 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Alphonsa Cashew Industries (India) · Nutsco Inc. (U.S.) · DVK Group (India) · Olam International Limited (Singapore) · Prime Nuts FZE (UAE)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The cashew market size is valued at USD 8.51 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 12.20 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 32.4% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Alphonsa Cashew Industries, Nutsco Inc., DVK Group, Olam International Limited, Prime Nuts FZE. The cashew market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.