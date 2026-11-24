EU Car Sales Rise for Ninth Month as Electric Vehicle Demand Surges
(MENAFN) European Union passenger car registrations increased 2.6% year-on-year to 916,070 vehicles in October, extending the market's growth streak to nine consecutive months, although the pace slowed from September's 9.3% expansion, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Tuesday.
The continued recovery was driven largely by stronger demand for electrified models, supported by government purchase incentives and an expanding range of vehicle options.
France recorded the strongest performance among the EU's four largest automotive markets, with registrations climbing 7%. Italy followed with a 5% increase, while Spain and Germany posted gains of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.
Across the January-October period, new passenger car registrations in the bloc advanced 5.4% compared with the corresponding period last year.
Battery-electric vehicles maintained their position as the EU's second-most popular powertrain category, with 2.21 million registrations during the first 10 months of the year. Their market share consequently rose to 23.4%, up significantly from 16.4% in the same period of 2025.
Several major markets recorded substantial increases in battery-electric vehicle sales. Registrations surged 79.4% in France and 60.7% in Germany, while Denmark posted growth of 41% and Belgium recorded a 16.7% increase.
Hybrid-electric vehicles remained the leading choice among European consumers, accounting for 36% of the market after registrations reached 3.41 million units between January and October.
Italy led the expansion with a 20% increase, followed by Spain at 18.7%. Germany recorded more moderate growth of 3.9%, while France registered a marginal decline of 0.1%.
Demand for plug-in hybrid vehicles also strengthened, with registrations reaching 961,959 units over the 10-month period. Their market share climbed to 10.2%, compared with 9.2% a year earlier, following sharp increases in Italy (73.1%), Spain (32.3%) and Germany (11%).
In contrast, traditional petrol and diesel-powered vehicles continued to lose their foothold in the European market. Their combined market share dropped to 27.7% in October, down from 36.5% a year earlier, highlighting the accelerating shift toward electrified alternatives.
Petrol vehicle registrations declined 20.1% between January and October to 1.96 million units, bringing their market share down to 20.8% from 27.4%.
France experienced the sharpest contraction in petrol car registrations, with a 36.9% decline, followed by Germany at 24.5%, Spain at 19.3% and Italy at 16.6%.
Diesel-powered vehicle registrations also fell sharply, dropping 20.6% over the same 10-month period. Their share of the EU market decreased to 6.9%, compared with 9.2% during the corresponding period a year earlier.
The continued recovery was driven largely by stronger demand for electrified models, supported by government purchase incentives and an expanding range of vehicle options.
France recorded the strongest performance among the EU's four largest automotive markets, with registrations climbing 7%. Italy followed with a 5% increase, while Spain and Germany posted gains of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.
Across the January-October period, new passenger car registrations in the bloc advanced 5.4% compared with the corresponding period last year.
Battery-electric vehicles maintained their position as the EU's second-most popular powertrain category, with 2.21 million registrations during the first 10 months of the year. Their market share consequently rose to 23.4%, up significantly from 16.4% in the same period of 2025.
Several major markets recorded substantial increases in battery-electric vehicle sales. Registrations surged 79.4% in France and 60.7% in Germany, while Denmark posted growth of 41% and Belgium recorded a 16.7% increase.
Hybrid-electric vehicles remained the leading choice among European consumers, accounting for 36% of the market after registrations reached 3.41 million units between January and October.
Italy led the expansion with a 20% increase, followed by Spain at 18.7%. Germany recorded more moderate growth of 3.9%, while France registered a marginal decline of 0.1%.
Demand for plug-in hybrid vehicles also strengthened, with registrations reaching 961,959 units over the 10-month period. Their market share climbed to 10.2%, compared with 9.2% a year earlier, following sharp increases in Italy (73.1%), Spain (32.3%) and Germany (11%).
In contrast, traditional petrol and diesel-powered vehicles continued to lose their foothold in the European market. Their combined market share dropped to 27.7% in October, down from 36.5% a year earlier, highlighting the accelerating shift toward electrified alternatives.
Petrol vehicle registrations declined 20.1% between January and October to 1.96 million units, bringing their market share down to 20.8% from 27.4%.
France experienced the sharpest contraction in petrol car registrations, with a 36.9% decline, followed by Germany at 24.5%, Spain at 19.3% and Italy at 16.6%.
Diesel-powered vehicle registrations also fell sharply, dropping 20.6% over the same 10-month period. Their share of the EU market decreased to 6.9%, compared with 9.2% during the corresponding period a year earlier.
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