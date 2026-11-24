Bitcoin Nears USD60,000 as ETF Outflows Deepen Market Slump
(MENAFN) Bitcoin edged closer to the critical $60,000 level on Tuesday as continued withdrawals from spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and widespread weakness across the cryptocurrency sector intensified selling pressure.
The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped 1.95% over the previous 24 hours to $60,358, reflecting a broader downturn that saw the overall digital asset market lose approximately 1% of its value.
Bitcoin has also suffered a significant decline over the longer term, losing 30.5% of its value over the past 12 months.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1.05% to $2.08 trillion. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the sector's second-largest cryptocurrency, slipped 0.17% in 24 hours to trade at approximately $1,698.
Institutional appetite for digital assets has weakened considerably this month, with spot Bitcoin ETFs registering $4.14 billion in net outflows, adding to negative market sentiment.
Analysts said Tuesday's decline was not driven by any single new catalyst. Instead, continued investment withdrawals and growing caution across financial markets have maintained downward pressure on cryptocurrency prices.
The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped 1.95% over the previous 24 hours to $60,358, reflecting a broader downturn that saw the overall digital asset market lose approximately 1% of its value.
Bitcoin has also suffered a significant decline over the longer term, losing 30.5% of its value over the past 12 months.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1.05% to $2.08 trillion. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the sector's second-largest cryptocurrency, slipped 0.17% in 24 hours to trade at approximately $1,698.
Institutional appetite for digital assets has weakened considerably this month, with spot Bitcoin ETFs registering $4.14 billion in net outflows, adding to negative market sentiment.
Analysts said Tuesday's decline was not driven by any single new catalyst. Instead, continued investment withdrawals and growing caution across financial markets have maintained downward pressure on cryptocurrency prices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment