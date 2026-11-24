US Investigates Suspected Iranian Role in Cyberattacks on 50 Ships
(MENAFN) The United States is investigating whether Iran was behind a series of cyberattacks targeting dozens of commercial vessels carrying potentially dangerous cargo, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, raising concerns about maritime security and possible threats to international shipping.
Up to 50 ships transporting oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemicals and other hazardous materials are believed to have been targeted in the campaign, according to the report.
Iran has emerged as a leading suspect in the investigation, although US authorities are also exploring the possibility of Russian involvement, the newspaper said.
Several incidents reportedly involved bomb threats and threatening communications warning crews that their vessels could be destroyed, adding another layer of concern to the attacks.
The targeting of ships bound for the United States has prompted the Coast Guard to strengthen maritime cybersecurity measures. In recent weeks, cyber protection teams were dispatched to at least four vessels approaching American ports.
The teams boarded the ships to identify and address potential cybersecurity weaknesses before authorizing them to resume their journeys, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Among the vessels affected were the VL Prosperity and Kohaku, both of which were traveling toward Texas when they became targets.
The two ships reportedly received bomb threats. In addition, a ransom-style message posted on a Russian-language Telegram channel accused the VL Prosperity of transporting Saudi oil to the United States and supporting American and Israeli interests.
Another targeted vessel, the Vivit Africa, was carrying US LNG to Italy when the incident occurred. Its movements became irregular as it neared the Italian coastline, according to maritime tracking data cited by the newspaper.
The investigation is unfolding against a backdrop of growing concerns over the use of cyber operations alongside the conflict involving Iran, highlighting the potential risks facing commercial shipping routes and critical maritime infrastructure.
However, US investigators have not established any connection between Tehran and the reported attacks, leaving the question of responsibility unresolved.
An official from President Donald Trump administration told The Wall Street Journal that investigators had uncovered no evidence linking Iran to the incidents, characterizing four cases as minor disruptions that produced no significant consequences.
Up to 50 ships transporting oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemicals and other hazardous materials are believed to have been targeted in the campaign, according to the report.
Iran has emerged as a leading suspect in the investigation, although US authorities are also exploring the possibility of Russian involvement, the newspaper said.
Several incidents reportedly involved bomb threats and threatening communications warning crews that their vessels could be destroyed, adding another layer of concern to the attacks.
The targeting of ships bound for the United States has prompted the Coast Guard to strengthen maritime cybersecurity measures. In recent weeks, cyber protection teams were dispatched to at least four vessels approaching American ports.
The teams boarded the ships to identify and address potential cybersecurity weaknesses before authorizing them to resume their journeys, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Among the vessels affected were the VL Prosperity and Kohaku, both of which were traveling toward Texas when they became targets.
The two ships reportedly received bomb threats. In addition, a ransom-style message posted on a Russian-language Telegram channel accused the VL Prosperity of transporting Saudi oil to the United States and supporting American and Israeli interests.
Another targeted vessel, the Vivit Africa, was carrying US LNG to Italy when the incident occurred. Its movements became irregular as it neared the Italian coastline, according to maritime tracking data cited by the newspaper.
The investigation is unfolding against a backdrop of growing concerns over the use of cyber operations alongside the conflict involving Iran, highlighting the potential risks facing commercial shipping routes and critical maritime infrastructure.
However, US investigators have not established any connection between Tehran and the reported attacks, leaving the question of responsibility unresolved.
An official from President Donald Trump administration told The Wall Street Journal that investigators had uncovered no evidence linking Iran to the incidents, characterizing four cases as minor disruptions that produced no significant consequences.
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