Israeli Strike Targeting Police Post Kills Three Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed early Tuesday when an Israeli airstrike struck a police post in southern Gaza, as Israeli forces continued attacks across the enclave despite a ceasefire agreement reached last year, according to a medical source.
The source at Nasser Hospital said the bodies of the three victims were transferred to the facility following the strike in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Local sources confirmed that two of those killed were police officers.
In separate incidents, Israeli military vehicles unleashed intense gunfire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians across eastern, northern and southern areas of Khan Younis, witnesses reported.
Israeli artillery also launched heavy bombardment against areas east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
Meanwhile, a Palestinian young man succumbed to severe injuries sustained in an Israeli attack on the Al-Tawba area of Jabalia refugee camp on Monday.
Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry show that Israeli military operations have killed 1,679 Palestinians and wounded another 6,100 since the ceasefire came into effect in October 2025.
The Israeli war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 176,000 people injured, the majority of them women and children. The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.
The source at Nasser Hospital said the bodies of the three victims were transferred to the facility following the strike in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Local sources confirmed that two of those killed were police officers.
In separate incidents, Israeli military vehicles unleashed intense gunfire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians across eastern, northern and southern areas of Khan Younis, witnesses reported.
Israeli artillery also launched heavy bombardment against areas east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
Meanwhile, a Palestinian young man succumbed to severe injuries sustained in an Israeli attack on the Al-Tawba area of Jabalia refugee camp on Monday.
Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry show that Israeli military operations have killed 1,679 Palestinians and wounded another 6,100 since the ceasefire came into effect in October 2025.
The Israeli war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 176,000 people injured, the majority of them women and children. The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.
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