MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani flag raised in Manhattan, US, to mark Victory Day on November 8 and National Flag Day on November 9 remained at its designated location for the full seven days stipulated by the established procedure.

According to a statement by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan, members of the Azerbaijani community in the United States organize annual national flag-raising ceremonies in front of administrative and public buildings in various states.

"Despite the Armenian diaspora's ongoing attempts to obstruct this process, the Azerbaijani community in the United States successfully held the flag-raising ceremonies this year as well," the statement said.

The committee also noted that videos and posters dedicated to Azerbaijan's historic Victory are displayed annually on large LED screens on the facades of high-rise buildings in Times Square.

"Raising the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in these locations, which are visited by millions of people from around the world, carries significant symbolic and political importance," the committee emphasized.

The committee also drew attention to claims circulated by some Armenian sources that the flag had allegedly been taken down at the initiative of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

"The reports claiming that the flag was taken down provide no credible evidence as to who allegedly made such a decision or on what legal grounds," the statement said.

The committee also urged the public not to trust unreliable information and called on media representatives to exercise caution when sharing reports from Armenian sources concerning the activities of Azerbaijani communities abroad.

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