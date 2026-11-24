Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2026
|September 30, 2025
| September 30,
2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues:
|Marketing services
|189,388
|198,991
|197,977
|29,529
|609,125
|588,381
|87,759
|Paid content and IP operations
|393,582
|425,938
|393,541
|58,698
|1,222,616
|1,221,801
|182,236
|Others
|75,959
|65,192
|67,091
|10,007
|273,747
|190,114
|28,356
|Total revenues
|658,929
|690,121
|658,609
|98,234
|2,105,488
|2,000,296
|298,351
|Cost of revenues
|(255,288
|)
|(296,689
|)
|(281,829
|)
|(42,036
|)
|(802,560
|)
|(841,753
|)
|(125,550
|)
|Gross profit
|403,641
|393,432
|376,780
|56,198
|1,302,928
|1,158,543
|172,801
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(330,144
|)
|(308,740
|)
|(319,111
|)
|(47,597
|)
|(977,031
|)
|(912,997
|)
|(136,177
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(114,362
|)
|(108,615
|)
|(125,029
|)
|(18,649
|)
|(401,911
|)
|(343,709
|)
|(51,265
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(58,950
|)
|(51,995
|)
|(43,612
|)
|(6,505
|)
|(167,410
|)
|(151,612
|)
|(22,613
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(503,456
|)
|(469,350
|)
|(487,752
|)
|(72,751
|)
|(1,546,352
|)
|(1,408,318
|)
|(210,055
|)
|Loss from operations
|(99,815
|)
|(75,918
|)
|(110,972
|)
|(16,553
|)
|(243,424
|)
|(249,775
|)
|(37,254
|)
|Other income/(expenses):
|Investment income
|37,050
|16,390
|52,521
|7,834
|197,235
|97,505
|14,543
|Interest income
|17,306
|14,696
|14,929
|2,227
|58,163
|45,233
|6,747
|Exchange losses
|(43
|)
|(89
|)
|(63
|)
|(9
|)
|(177
|)
|(242
|)
|(36
|)
|Others, net
|(391
|)
|4,164
|1,510
|225
|33,128
|17,530
|2,615
|(Loss)/Income before income tax
|(45,893
|)
|(40,757
|)
|(42,075
|)
|(6,276
|)
|44,925
|(89,749
|)
|(13,385
|)
|Income tax (expenses)/benefits
|(850
|)
|3,366
|(6,483
|)
|(967
|)
|(29,296
|)
|(4,727
|)
|(705
|)
|Net (loss)/income
|(46,743
|)
|(37,391
|)
|(48,558
|)
|(7,243
|)
|15,629
|(94,476
|)
|(14,090
|)
|Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|88
|(31
|)
|(1,025
|)
|(153
|)
|104
|(1,033
|)
|(154
|)
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Zhihu Inc.'s shareholders
|(46,655
|)
|(37,422
|)
|(49,583
|)
|(7,396
|)
|15,733
|(95,509
|)
|(14,244
|)
|Net (loss)/income per share
|Basic
|(0.19
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.07
|(0.42
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Diluted
|(0.19
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.06
|(0.42
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Net (loss)/income per ADS (One ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares)
|Basic
|(0.58
|)
|(0.49
|)
|(0.66
|)
|(0.10
|)
|0.20
|(1.25
|)
|(0.19
|)
|Diluted
|(0.58
|)
|(0.49
|)
|(0.66
|)
|(0.10
|)
|0.19
|(1.25
|)
|(0.19
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
|239,496,037
|229,444,473
|226,498,311
|226,498,311
|241,569,166
|229,198,101
|229,198,101
|Diluted
|239,496,037
|229,444,473
|226,498,311
|226,498,311
|246,688,130
|229,198,101
|229,198,101
| ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2026
|September 30, 2025
| September 30,
2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|Cost of revenues
|110
|358
|(3
|)
|-
|(752
|)
|741
|111
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(434
|)
|(297
|)
|524
|78
|(466
|)
|(44
|)
|(7
|)
|Research and development expenses
|2,825
|7,505
|7,045
|1,051
|1,356
|21,708
|3,238
|General and administrative expenses
|20,352
|18,170
|8,815
|1,314
|52,843
|43,990
|6,561
| ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
| As of December 31,
2025
| As of September 30,
2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,369,154
|2,713,166
|404,678
|Term deposits
|30,000
|582,843
|86,933
|Short-term investments
|840,938
|825,103
|123,067
|Restricted cash
|1,078
|9,247
|1,379
|Trade receivables
|357,998
|344,947
|51,450
|Amounts due from related parties
|25,570
|17,865
|2,665
|Prepayments and other current assets
|107,265
|131,560
|19,623
|Total current assets
|4,732,003
|4,624,731
|689,795
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|5,349
|2,830
|422
|Intangible assets, net
|29,588
|24,540
|3,660
|Long-term investments, net
|158,480
|65,438
|9,760
|Term deposits
|210,000
|110,000
|16,407
|Right-of-use assets
|42,063
|22,822
|3,404
|Other non-current assets
|13,391
|9,168
|1,367
|Total non-current assets
|458,871
|234,798
|35,020
|Total assets
|5,190,874
|4,859,529
|724,815
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|681,307
|618,543
|92,258
|Salary and welfare payables
|188,038
|122,727
|18,305
|Taxes payables
|16,285
|27,150
|4,050
|Contract liabilities
|186,034
|202,601
|30,219
|Amounts due to related parties
|16,135
|5,981
|892
|Short-term lease liabilities
|21,382
|17,346
|2,587
|Short-term borrowings
|35,000
|97,645
|14,564
|Other current liabilities
|124,233
|108,696
|16,212
|Total current liabilities
|1,268,414
|1,200,689
|179,087
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|15,592
|1,229
|183
|Deferred tax liabilities
|27,174
|16,731
|2,495
|Other non-current liabilities
|4,650
|6,590
|983
|Total non-current liabilities
|47,416
|24,550
|3,661
|Total liabilities
|1,315,830
|1,225,239
|182,748
|Total Zhihu Inc.'s shareholders' equity
|3,804,136
|3,559,401
|530,897
|Noncontrolling interests
|70,908
|74,889
|11,170
|Total shareholders' equity
|3,875,044
|3,634,290
|542,067
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|5,190,874
|4,859,529
|724,815
| ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2026
|September 30, 2025
| September 30,
2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Loss from operations
|(99,815
|)
|(75,918
|)
|(110,972
|)
|(16,553
|)
|(243,424
|)
|(249,775
|)
|(37,254
|)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|22,853
|25,736
|16,381
|2,443
|52,981
|66,395
|9,903
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
|3,490
|1,510
|1,510
|225
|10,470
|4,530
|676
|Adjusted loss from operations
|(73,472
|)
|(48,672
|)
|(93,081
|)
|(13,885
|)
|(179,973
|)
|(178,850
|)
|(26,675
|)
|Net (loss)/income
|(46,743
|)
|(37,391
|)
|(48,558
|)
|(7,243
|)
|15,629
|(94,476
|)
|(14,090
|)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|22,853
|25,736
|16,381
|2,443
|52,981
|66,395
|9,903
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
|3,490
|1,510
|1,510
|225
|10,470
|4,530
|676
|Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(600
|)
|(105
|)
|(105
|)
|(16
|)
|(1,800
|)
|(315
|)
|(47
|)
|Adjusted net (loss)/income
|(21,000
|)
|(10,250
|)
|(30,772
|)
|(4,591
|)
|77,280
|(23,866
|)
|(3,558
|)
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