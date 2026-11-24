Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Total revenues were RMB658.6 million (US$98.2 million), compared with RMB658.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross margin was 57.2%, compared with 61.3% in the same period of 2025.

Net loss was RMB48.6 million (US$7.2 million), compared with RMB46.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) [ 1] was RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million), compared with RMB21.0 million in the same period of 2025. Average monthly subscribing members [ 2 ] were 14.1 million in the third quarter of 2026.

“Our core businesses continued to stabilize in the third quarter of 2026,” said Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Zhihu.“We believe that the more powerful AI becomes, the more we need each other. Meanwhile, our content assets, IP, and expert network are opening up broader AI applications and new business opportunities. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our community, improve operational efficiency and turn our long-established strengths into new growth drivers.”

“Our total revenues reached RMB659 million in the third quarter, remaining stable year over year, while total operating expenses continued to decline year over year,” said Mr. Han Wang, chief financial officer of Zhihu.“Marketing services revenue returned to year-over-year growth, while paid content and IP operations revenue remained stable. Although profitability faced pressure from changes in revenue mix and phased investments, we remain focused on optimizing resource allocation and investment efficiency. Looking ahead, we will continue to maintain financial discipline while driving profitability improvements.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB658.6 million (US$98.2 million), compared with RMB658.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Marketing services revenue was RMB198.0 million (US$29.5 million), representing a 4.5% increase from RMB189.4 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to our improved performance-based advertising product offerings.

Paid content and IP operations revenue[3] was RMB393.5 million (US$58.7 million), remaining generally flat compared with RMB393.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Other revenues[3] were RMB67.1 million (US$10.0 million), compared with RMB76.0 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the strategic refinement of our vocational training business, partially offset by higher revenue from our expert data solutions business.

Cost of revenues was RMB281.8 million (US$42.0 million), compared with RMB255.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in content and operational costs.

Gross profit was RMB376.8 million (US$56.2 million), compared with RMB403.6 million in the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 57.2%, compared with 61.3% in the same period of 2025. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to our continued efforts in broadening and enhancing content offerings for our users.

Total operating expenses decreased by 3.1% to RMB487.8 million (US$72.8 million) from RMB503.5 million in the same period of 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 3.3% to RMB319.1 million (US$47.6 million) from RMB330.1 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to more disciplined marketing spending.

Research and development expenses were RMB125.0 million (US$18.6 million), compared with RMB114.4 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher spending on technology innovations.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 26.0% to RMB43.6 million (US$6.5 million) from RMB59.0 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to lower personnel-related expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB111.0 million (US$16.6 million), compared with RMB99.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) [ 1]was RMB93.1 million (US$13.9 million), compared with RMB73.5 million in the same period of 2025.

Net loss was RMB48.6 million (US$7.2 million), compared with RMB46.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) [ 1 ] was RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million), compared with RMB21.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Diluted net loss per American depositary share (“ADS”) was RMB0.66 (US$0.10), compared with RMB0.58 in the same period of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB4,240.4 million (US$632.5 million), compared with RMB4,451.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase Programs

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 48.0 million Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares underlying the ADSs) for a total consideration of US$85.2 million on both the New York Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Company's existing share repurchase programs. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 6.7 million Class A ordinary shares for a total consideration of US$7.3 million.

Appointment of President

The Company's board of directors has appointed Mr. Han Wang as president of the Company in addition to his chief financial officer role, effective from November 24, 2026. Mr. Wang will execute the Company's long-term strategy, oversee the development of new business opportunities in the Company's priority areas, and head the Company's strategic investment and financing initiatives and capital markets communications.

[1]Adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net income/(loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

[2] Monthly subscribing members refers to the number of members who subscribed for our membership packages in a specified month. Average monthly subscribing members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly subscribing members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period.

[3] Starting from the first quarter of 2026, the Company reported revenues generated from paid membership and IP operations collectively as“paid content and IP operations revenue” to better present its business and results of operations in line with its overall strategy. Revenues generated from IP operations, which were formerly included in“other revenues,” consist primarily of copyrights licensing and content distribution. Revenues for the applicable comparison periods have been retrospectively reclassified.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call at 6:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 (7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 24, 2026) to discuss the results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link:



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net income/(loss), to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments, which are non-cash expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by adjusting for potential impacts of items, which the Company's management considers to be indicative of its operating performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's consolidated results of operations in the same manner as they help the Company's management.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The use of the non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider them in isolation from or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial condition as reported under U.S. GAAP. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned“Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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