Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)





24 November 2026 – HENSOLDT THEON NightVision GmbH (HTN GmbH), the joint venture between HENSOLDT Optronics GmbH and THEON, is expanding its industrial footprint in Germany with the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art production facility in Wetzlar. The multi-million-euro investment significantly increases HTN GmbH's manufacturing capacity to support the growing OCCAR-managed Night Vision programme and meet anticipated demand from other European countries interested in joining the programme.

Established in Wetzlar in 2022, HTN GmbH was formed following the award of an OCCAR-managed contract for the supply of MIKRON Night Vision Goggle Sets to the German and Belgian Armed Forces. Since then, the programme has grown significantly, including a major €1 billion order in December 2025. Today, firm orders exceed 166,000 NVG Sets for Germany and 12,500 for Belgium, making it Europe's largest ongoing Night Vision procurement programme.

HTN GmbH has progressively scaled up its operations in Wetzlar, strengthening local capabilities across manufacturing, testing, maintenance and repair. The new facility marks the next stage of this development, further strengthening large-scale production and long-term lifecycle support capabilities.

Christina Canitz, Head of HENSOLDT's Optronics Division, stated:“Our continued investment in Wetzlar reflects HTN GmbH's long-term commitment to Germany and strengthens the site's role as a strategic European center of excellence for advanced Night Vision systems. Expanding our production and lifecycle support capabilities will enable us to meet growing demand while contributing to a broader European priority: developing sovereign defence and security capabilities. HTN demonstrates how complementary European industrial capabilities can be brought together to strengthen the night vision capabilities of European and NATO nations.”

Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, added:“With the expanded capacity in Wetzlar, we are well positioned not only to meet the growing requirements of Germany and Belgium, but also to support other European nations interested in joining the OCCAR-managed programme. Wetzlar is more than an expansion of production capacity; it is a scalable industrial platform for future growth and a tangible example of how European companies and nations can work together. HTN brings together complementary strengths, industrial experience and agility, demonstrating how such partnerships can make strong business sense while contributing to a more integrated European defence industry. We are proud to be part of this cooperation and to turn that shared European vision into concrete industrial capability”.

Luc Ruyssinck, Programme Manager, Small Programmes Programme Division (SPPD) of OCCAR, commented:“The Consortium HTN GmbH, established by THEON and HENSOLDT, two of Europe's leading optronics companies, is one of the greatest performers in our portfolio of prime contractors. The continued demonstration of reliability, timeliness and quality, together with the willingness to share risks, has contributed to an excellent reputation as a company that delivers. This has been demonstrated consistently over the past five years, despite unprecedented growth challenges. Today, the Night Vision Capability Programme has become the major programme in Europe in its area, attracting more and more new customers and widespread interest. We are particularly pleased that two more EU countries will soon join the programme. With this new production facility playing a key role in the final assembly and delivery of NVG Sets, as well as in-service support, we are confident that HTN will be ready to respond to new demand and continue to deliver. We are equally convinced that the programme will continue to serve as an inspiring example of successful European cooperation and of a successful product made in Europe.”











Christina Canitz, Head of HENSOLDT's Optronics Division, Daniela Horn, Policy Officer for Cross-Sectional Materials at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON

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