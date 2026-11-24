HENSOLDT THEON Nightvision Expands Production Capacity In Germany To Support Major European Night Vision Programme
| Investor Relations / ΤΗΕΟΝ
Nikos Malesiotis
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Τel: +30 210 6772290
| Media Contact / ΤΗΕΟΝ
Elli Michou
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Τel: +30 210 6728610
| Media Contact / HENSOLDT
Carina Engelhardt
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Tel: +4973649557531
About THEON GROUP
THEON GROUP of companies is a leader in defence optronics, with cutting-edge night vision, thermal imaging, augmented reality and electro-optical ISR systems for Defence and Security applications and a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, the Baltics, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Gulf States, South Africa, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 300,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 73 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.
About HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich. For decades the name HENSOLDT has stood for mission-critical sensors, optronics and electronics, proven in real operations across all domains – land, air, sea, cyber and space. That technological depth is now the foundation for a strategic shift: from sensor solutions provider to Neo System House and pacesetter for Software-Defined Defence, turning data into operational superiority. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 2.46 billion and currently has around 10,000 employees. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is part of the MDAX.
About OCCAR
OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) delivers military capabilities through cooperation. Acting on behalf of its six Member States, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, OCCAR manages some of Europe's most complex and strategically important cooperative defence programmes throughout their entire life cycle, from concept and development to production, in-service support and disposal. By bringing nations together under a common management framework, OCCAR enables nations to achieve more collectively than they could individually. Through professional programme management, OCCAR delivers military capabilities efficiently and effectively, promotes interoperability among armed forces, and strengthens European defence cooperation.
Attachments
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Press Release_THEON HENSOLDT new factory in Wetzlar_24.11.2026
Senior OCCAR Representatives
From right: Michael Hundertmark, Mayor of Wetzlar, Dagmar Schmidt, Member of the German Bundestag (MdB), Matthias Büger, Member of the State Parliament of Hesse, Cirsten Kunz-Strueder, Member of the State Parliament of Hesse
Christina Canitz, Head of HENSOLDT's Optronics Division, Daniela Horn, Policy Officer for Cross-Sectional Materials at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON
Luc Ruyssinck, Programme Manager, Small Programmes Programme Division (SPPD) of OCCAR
Mikron Night Vision Goggle Sets from HENSOLDT THEON NightVision GmbH
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