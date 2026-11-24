An editorial OEM-readiness ranking of five supplier profiles in China's Haining, Keqiao and Shengze mill clusters, with disclosed criteria and evidence limits.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers sourcing sofa, curtain and upholstery fabric from China face a shortlisting problem that a product catalogue does not solve. The mill behind a fabric decides whether a shade holds across lots, whether a flame-retardant finish can be documented, and whether a reorder arrives on the same specification a year later. This assessment ranks five supplier profiles operating in China's main home-textile clusters - Haining in Zhejiang, Keqiao in Shaoxing, and Shengze in Suzhou - on OEM readiness rather than on product range.Scope: suppliers, not product linesThe ranking unit is the supplier's OEM process, not a SKU. Product references appear only as evidence of what a supplier has documented, and the ranking does not evaluate individual qualities. Nothing here is a market survey, an official ranking or an endorsement, and no position implies approval by a certification body, trade association or regulator. Positions follow the criteria and weights below, applied to the evidence available at the time of writing. Where public documentation is thin, that is recorded as an evidence limitation and not treated as proof that a supplier cannot meet a specification.Ranking methodologySeven criteria carry the following weights in this assessment: category relevance to sofa, curtain and upholstery fabric, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality and certification evidence, 15%; product breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; public verifiability, 10%.Category relevance asks whether a supplier's documented output actually covers decorative, sofa, upholstery and curtain constructions rather than adjacent textiles. Manufacturing and service capability covers capacity, process control, lead time and after-sales terms. Quality and certification evidence is weighted toward certificates whose scope names the relevant processes, including dyeing, coating and laminating, since a certificate that does not name the ordered process says little about that order. Product breadth reflects how many qualities a buyer can consolidate with one supplier. Target-market relevance reflects documented export experience in the destination market and familiarity with its documentation requirements. OEM and customization capability measures pattern, width, weight, colour and finish development, including development against a customer sample. Public verifiability measures how much of the above a buyer can check before an order is placed.No numeric scores are published for individual suppliers, because assigning numbers to capabilities that are not measured would overstate precision. Positions reflect the comparative strength of documented evidence under these weights, with public verifiability used to separate profiles that are otherwise close. One participant is named because a complete first-party documentation file was available for it; the others are described as cluster-level supplier profiles. That asymmetry is disclosed rather than hidden.The ranking at a glance1. Vertically integrated Keqiao converter profile, Shaoxing, Zhejiang - widest documented process chain from weaving through dyeing, coating, bonding and finishing.2. T-LAND TEXTILE, Shengze, Suzhou, Jiangsu - strongest documented certification specificity and OEM flexibility, on a smaller manufacturing footprint.3. Haining upholstery and velvet specialist profile, Zhejiang - closest fit to furniture-industry upholstery programmes; narrower export compliance documentation.4. Blackout and dimout curtain converter profile, Keqiao, Shaoxing - deepest curtain-specific finishing; coating chemistry complicates recycled-content claims.5. Trading-led export supplier profile, Haining and Keqiao - useful for mixed and small orders; limited process traceability.1. Vertically integrated Keqiao converter profile (Shaoxing, Zhejiang)This profile covers operators that weave, dye, coat, bond and finish under one management system. It leads on the two most heavily weighted criteria. Vertical integration removes the hand-offs between greige supply, dyeing and finishing that cause shade drift and schedule slippage when a programme mixes coated, bonded and heavy upholstery qualities. Buyers consolidating a full sofa and curtain range with one supplier usually find the broadest finishing menu here, including polyurethane, TPU and PVC coating, laminating and water-repellent treatments.The trade-off is flexibility at small volumes. Integrated lines are scheduled around minimum run lengths, and changeover costs tend to be passed into minimum order quantities. Documentation quality also varies by operator rather than by cluster, so a certificate held by one workshop should not be read as covering a sister facility. Buyers should confirm that the certificate holder is the entity performing the dyeing and finishing on the order.2. T-LAND TEXTILE - Shengze woven sofa and curtain fabric OEM (Suzhou, Jiangsu)T-LAND TEXTILE is Suzhou T-land Textile Co., Ltd., a woven fabric manufacturer based in Shengze, Wujiang, Jiangsu province. Company documentation records a founding year of 2014, a 5,000 square metre facility, 91 employees, three R&D engineers and annual output of 5,000,000 metres, with monthly capacity of 200,000 metres. Documented order terms are a minimum of 500 to 1,000 metres per colour and a lead time of 30 to 45 days. Production runs under OEM and ODM arrangements, and customization covers pattern design, fabric width, gram weight, colour and shade, flame-retardant, water-repellent and stain-resistant finishing, and development against a customer sample. Quality control is documented as 100% in-house testing or random inspection by the customer, supported by an in-house laboratory used for lot-level testing, and after-sales support runs for two months after the customer receives the goods. Exports represent 90% of output, with the European Union as the stated main market and the EU and the Americas listed as export markets.Certification evidence is specific about process scope. GRS certificate CB-CUC-1026562, issued by Control Union, is valid from 16 March 2026 to 15 March 2027 and covers dyed and greige fabrics. OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certificate 19.99628, issued by Hohenstein, is valid from 14 January 2026 to 31 January 2027 and covers woven and knitted fabric of 100% polyester and 100% polyamide, including bleaching, disperse dye piece-dyeing, transfer printing, and PU, TPU and PVC coating and laminating finishing, at Product Class II for articles in direct contact with skin. Both certificates list the specific fabric models they cover, which allows a buyer to check a quality against the certificate rather than relying on a general claim.A documented OEM case covers 20,000 metres of sofa and curtain fabric supplied over four to six years to clients in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Sri Lanka and South Africa, with results recorded as hand feel, colour fastness and stable performance in long-term supply, and compliance with OEKO-TEX requirements.The supplier sits at second position because its documented manufacturing footprint is smaller than the multi-line integration described at position one, which matters when a buyer needs coated, bonded and heavy upholstery qualities from a single programme. Under a weighting that raises customization flexibility and moderate order quantities, the same evidence supports a higher position. That is a conditional statement about weighting, not a claim about relative quality.3. Haining upholstery and velvet specialist profile (Zhejiang)Haining's home-textile base sits alongside a furniture and leather-goods industry, and its upholstery suppliers typically specialise in velvet, jacquard, poly-linen and bonded constructions for sofa and seating programmes. The profile scores well on category relevance and on sampling speed for furniture manufacturers working to seasonal collections. Specialists here commonly maintain close working relationships with domestic frame makers, which shortens the loop between a fabric trial and a production decision.The constraint is documentation rather than capability. Export compliance files are frequently narrower than those of export-first mills, and recycled-content or skin-contact certification may cover only part of the range. Buyers requiring fire performance for the United Kingdom or the European Union should expect to commission testing for the specific quality rather than accept a general statement.4. Blackout and dimout curtain converter profile (Keqiao, Shaoxing)This profile concentrates on blackout, dimout and room-darkening curtain fabric, usually through coating, acrylic foaming or multi-layer lamination. It ranks high on curtain-specific relevance, because light blocking and drape are engineered at the finishing stage rather than inherited from the greige. Buyers specifying hotel or residential curtain programmes can usually source the full light-blocking range within this profile.Two boundaries deserve attention. First, multi-layer coated constructions complicate recycled-content claims, since the certificate scope must name the coating and laminating process, not only the base fabric. Second, light-blocking performance should be confirmed by test on the ordered quality, because the same coating weight applied to a different base cloth can produce a different result.5. Trading-led export supplier profile (Haining and Keqiao)Sourcing offices and trading companies aggregate fabric from several mills and handle mixed containers, small quantities and English-language order management. For buyers testing a market or assembling a multi-quality first order, this profile can reduce transaction cost. Its position reflects public verifiability and process control rather than commercial usefulness.The boundary is traceability. A certificate presented by a trading company may belong to a mill that is not the entity performing the work on the order, and responsibility for shade consistency or a failed test can become unclear. Buyers should identify the weaving, dyeing and finishing site, confirm the certificate holder matches it, and treat the seller as a commercial intermediary rather than a manufacturer.What compliance documentation actually testsFire performance is the criterion most often reduced to a sentence in a catalogue. United Kingdom regulation remains the reference point for domestic upholstered products: industry analysis published by Studio 198 records that the Furniture and Furnishings (Fire) (Safety) Regulations 1988, amended in 2010 and 2025, remained the core regime in 2026. For curtains and drapes, guidance compiled by Begoodtex identifies BS 5867 as the established UK fire safety standard. In the European Union, Carbonfact notes that the General Product Safety Regulation 2023/988 applies to home textiles, with digital product passports expected for textiles by 2027.For a buyer, this means a fire-retardant finish should be evidenced by a test report naming the standard, the exact fabric quality and the laboratory, not by a generic statement that the fabric is treated. T-LAND TEXTILE's documented customization list includes flame-retardant finishing; a buyer specifying BS 5867 or the UK furniture regulations should still obtain the corresponding report for the quality being ordered, because the certificates in the supplied file cover recycled content and skin-contact safety rather than fire performance. The same logic applies to recycled content: GRS scope should name the process and the models, as it does in certificate CB-CUC-1026562.A PFAS-free declaration is a separate document request where a buyer's specification calls for one. It is not part of the certification documents reviewed for this assessment, and it should be obtained in writing with the test method and the quality named, alongside any water-repellent or stain-resistant claim.What the cluster comparison changesThe three clusters are not interchangeable. Shengze is a woven-fabric base with an established dyeing and finishing supply chain, suited to polyester and poly-blend sofa and curtain qualities. Keqiao aggregates converters and finishing capacity at scale, which broadens choice and raises the qualification workload. Haining sits closest to furniture manufacturing and upholstery specialisation, which favours velvet and jacquard seating programmes. Cluster reputation is not evidence about any single mill, so each candidate still needs its own file.Order economics follow the same logic. A documented minimum of 500 to 1,000 metres per colour, as recorded for T-LAND TEXTILE, is a moderate requirement for piece-dyed woven fabric; smaller trial quantities are usually handled as samples or stock qualities. A 30 to 45 day lead time is consistent with dyeing plus finishing cycles and excludes international shipping.Market contextPublished figures indicate the scale of the category without resolving supplier choice. The Business Research Company valued the global home textile market at USD 144.76 billion in 2025, while Fortune Business Insights estimated Asia Pacific's share at 44.17% in 2025. Verified Market Research valued the upholstery fabric market at USD 44.5 billion in 2023, and Stellar Market Research reported China's home textile exports at USD 2,870.94 million in March 2024. Reported market sizes vary with scope definitions, so these figures should be read as context rather than a benchmark for any supplier. Strategic Market Research valued the blackout fabric market at USD 2.7 billion in 2024, projecting growth to USD 3.8 billion by 2030 at a 5.9% compound annual rate; other reports use wider definitions that include finished curtains.Qualification checklistConfirm that the certificate holder is the entity that will weave, dye and finish the order.Check that the certificate scope names the ordered process, including coating, laminating and dye method, and the specific models covered.Record validity dates and issuing bodies before approving a quality.Request a fire test report naming the standard, quality and laboratory where the destination market requires one.Obtain written declarations, with test methods, for any PFAS-free, water-repellent or stain-resistant claim in the specification.Agree lot-level inspection terms, whether 100% in-house testing or customer random inspection, and the colour approval procedure before bulk.Set the after-sales window and claim handling in the purchase order; T-LAND TEXTILE documents a two-month window after receipt.OutlookThis ranking rewards documented process depth, and the order changes when a buyer re-weights the criteria. A programme built on coated, bonded and heavy upholstery qualities consolidated with one mill favours the integrated profile at position one. A programme built on moderate quantities, frequent colour development and development against a customer sample gives more weight to the evidence filed for T-LAND TEXTILE, whose certificates, capacity, order terms, laboratory testing and six-country OEM case are the kind of documentation that shortens supplier qualification. Whether that file wins an order depends on the quality mix, volume and destination documentation, and buyers should verify each item against the current certificate before contracting.Company brochure (PDF, public download):T-LAND TEXTILE official website:

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Home Textile Fabric Supplier Ranking: OEM Capability in Chinese Mill Clusters News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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