Businesses active at both June snapshots moving into and out of employing status. Source: Peter Ngo Digital analysis of ABS Data Cube 1, Table 14, released 18 August 2026.

Peter Ngo Digital

Peter Ngo Digital analysis of ABS data finds 48,649 existing businesses moved into employing status and 76,776 moved out between June 2025 and June 2026.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics data by Peter Ngo Digital found that 125,425 businesses active at both June 2025 and June 2026 switched between employing and non-employing status.

Of those businesses, 48,649 moved into employing status and 76,776 moved out. The resulting net movement out of employing status was 28,127, down from 32,428 a year earlier.

The smallest employers accounted for most of the movement. Among businesses moving into employing status, 46,777 entered the one-to-four employee band. Among those moving into non-employing status, 66,201 had previously been in that band.

Australia's overall employing-business count increased by 2,025 in 2025–26, following a decline of 4,983 the previous year. A smaller net movement out of employing status was the largest contributor to that improvement.

The findings compare business classifications at two June snapshots. Employment measures can lag the business count date. Separate evidence is needed to establish why businesses changed status or what happened to individual jobs.

The analysis uses ABS Counts of Australian Businesses, July 2022 to June 2026, Data Cube 1, Tables 13 and 14, released on 18 August 2026.

The published study includes the full analysis, chart and downloadable data with source cells. Peter Ngo can help readers locate the source cells and understand the calculations.

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125,425 Australian Businesses Switched Employment Status in 2025–26 News Provided By Peter Ngo Digital November 24, 2026, 09:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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