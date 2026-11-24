MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar interacted with Kannadigas and their families during his journey from Nagoya to Osaka on Japan's Shinkansen bullet train on Tuesday and later visited the Maishima Incineration Plant in Osaka to study its advanced waste-to-energy technology, processing up to 900 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar interacted with Kannadigas and their families during his journey from Nagoya to Osaka on Japan's Shinkansen bullet train on Tuesday and later visited the Maishima Incineration Plant in Osaka to study its advanced waste-to-energy technology, processing up to 900 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Shivakumar exchanged greetings with members of the Kannada community and enquired about their experiences of living in Japan. The interaction provided an opportunity for the Chief Minister to connect with Kannadigas residing in the country and their families.

During the Shinkansen journey, he also observed Japan's highly organised high-speed railway network, seamless connectivity and efficient transport infrastructure. The experience is expected to provide valuable insights as Karnataka explores ways to strengthen its urban mobility and public transport systems.

Later, Shivakumar, accompanied by state delegation, visited the Maishima Incineration Plant in Osaka as part of the government's efforts to study international best practices in waste management and explore sustainable waste-to-energy solutions for Karnataka's cities.

Located on Maishima Island, the facility has been operational since 2001 and processes up to 900 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily through two incinerators. With an installed power generation capacity of 32 MW, the plant converts municipal waste into electricity, meeting its own energy requirements and supplying surplus power to the electricity grid.

The facility employs advanced combustion control mechanisms, continuous emissions monitoring and sophisticated pollution control systems to ensure efficient waste processing while minimising environmental impact.

Apart from its technological capabilities, the plant is also known for its distinctive architecture. Designed by renowned Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, the facility features a colourful facade, unconventional architectural forms and extensive greenery. Its design combines art, ecology and industrial infrastructure, demonstrating how essential urban facilities can also become spaces for environmental awareness.

The visit is part of Karnataka's broader efforts to understand and explore internationally established models in urban planning, infrastructure development and environmental management.

The state government aims to draw lessons from such facilities to improve urban infrastructure, promote scientific waste disposal, explore waste-to-energy solutions and develop cleaner, more sustainable and liveable cities.