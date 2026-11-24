MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 24 (IANS) An IndiGo flight travelling from Shanghai in China to Kolkata made an emergency landing at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Tuesday, following a medical emergency onboard, officials said.

An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said that the IndiGo aircraft made the emergency landing on Tuesday morning after a passenger suddenly fell ill mid-air during the journey.

The passenger, a resident of Delhi, reportedly required immediate medical attention, prompting the flight crew to divert the aircraft to the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.

Following the emergency landing, the ailing passenger was evacuated from the airport and rushed to a private hospital on the outskirts of Agartala city for medical treatment.

After the passenger received medical attention at the hospital, the IndiGo aircraft resumed its journey to Kolkata, its scheduled destination, along with the passenger approximately two hours after landing in Agartala.

The prompt diversion and medical assistance ensured that the passenger could receive the necessary medical treatment.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, the second busiest airport in the Northeast region after Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, handled nearly 1.5 million passengers during the 2025-26 financial year, AAI officials said earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new integrated terminal of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport built at a cost of Rs 438 crore on January 4, 2022.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on a number of occasion said that they have requested the Central government to start international flight services from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at the earliest as all required facilities are available at the airport to operate international flights.

With a built-up area of 30,000 sq mt, the new terminal has been designed to handle both domestic and international passengers simultaneously during peak hours.

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal currently enjoy international status in the northeastern region.

Located 20 km north of the state capital, the Agartala Airport, earlier known as Singerbill Airport, was renamed after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur by the Union government in July 2018.

The airport was built in 1942 on land donated by then Tripura king Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. It was used as a technical base for the Royal Air Force during World War II.