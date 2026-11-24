MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Jitendra Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of the fan-favourite OTT series 'Panchayat', has said that the show brings back the flavour of content which is simple yet tugs at the heartstrings.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show in Sehore, and said that the show manages to bring a fresh perspective in entertainment.

He told IANS,“I think people haven't seen the village's story for a long time. And the way it has been seen, there are so many characters in it. And I think that flavour has been missing for a long time in the entertainment world”.

“There used to be such stories before. When Doordarshan came, there were a lot of such shows on it. And that's a very old thing. After that, they had to see this paper. So there was a very fresh perspective in entertainment. So I think that worked a lot”, he added.

'Panchayat' is a comedy-drama that captures the simplicity, struggles, and charm of rural India. Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the show follows Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), who is an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary. What begins as a frustrating posting gradually turns into an unforgettable journey filled with hilarious situations, meaningful relationships, and life lessons. The show also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and others, and strikes a perfect balance between humour and emotion.

Its realistic storytelling, memorable characters, and refreshing simplicity make Panchayat a truly special show that connects with audiences across generations.

The show is set to stream on December 3, 2026 on Prime Video.