MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Delhi Police's IFSO unit has registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into fake video of BJP National President Nitin Nabin. The fake video, created by use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) allegedly contained misleading statements on matters pertaining to national issues and was being widely circulated on the social media.

The video, which purportedly showed Nabin making controversial statements, contained allegedly fabricated and misleading remarks concerning India-China relations, Pakistan, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and India's indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas.

The development comes after a six-member BJP delegation, led by Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, met the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District, on Monday and submitted a criminal complaint seeking action against those responsible for allegedly manipulating Nabin's speech.

Following the complaint, the investigation was handed over to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell (IFSO), which subsequently registered an FIR.

According to the BJP, the original video of Nabin's address, delivered in Chandigarh on Sunday, was allegedly tampered with using AI and deepfake technology to create a fabricated version carrying misleading statements on sensitive national issues.

The delegation urged the police to conduct a forensic examination of the disputed video, register an FIR under appropriate legal provisions and ensure a fair and time-bound investigation.

The complaint also sought the identification of social media accounts involved in circulating the video and the preservation of their digital records, including IP logs, login details and other electronic evidence.

The BJP had also urged the police to issue necessary directions to social media platforms through the appropriate legal process to remove the disputed content or restrict access to it.

Speaking to the media, Malhotra said the actual recording of Nabin's address had been manipulated and a misleading video was created using AI and deepfake technology.

He said the complaint clearly mentioned that a recording resembling the original video coverage by a television news agency had been misused and circulated on social media.

Malhotra said political opposition and ideological differences were natural in a democracy, but fabricating a speech in the name of a political leader by misusing technology and circulating it as genuine could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

He further said such activities were not merely attempts to damage the public image of the leader concerned but could also create confusion, distrust and unnecessary controversy among people over sensitive matters concerning India's foreign policy, strategic interests and national security.