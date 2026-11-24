MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) on Tuesday announced a price increase across its entire passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs), effective from December 1, 2026.

The company said prices will be increased by an average of 0.5 per cent as it looks to partially offset the impact of rising input costs, which continue to remain elevated.

"Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV), India's leading manufacturer of cars and SUVs, today announced a revision in the prices of its entire portfolio, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs)," the automaker said.

"The revision will result in an average price increase of 0.5 per cent and will come into effect from December 1, 2026," it added.

TMPV said it has been absorbing a significant portion of the higher costs but has decided to pass on part of the burden to customers through a price revision.

"This revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs which continue to remain elevated," it stated.

The extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and variant, the company said, adding that the revision will apply across its range of passenger cars and SUVs, including electric vehicles.

The automaker maintained that despite the price hike, its vehicles would continue to offer strong value to customers.

"While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this increase. The extent of price revision will vary across models and variants, ensuring that every vehicle continues to deliver meaningful value to customers," the carmaker noted.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Hyundai Motor India Limited announced a price increase of up to Rs 8,000 across select models and variants in its vehicle portfolio, effective from December 1, 2026, citing rising input costs.