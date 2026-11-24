MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Former West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu is facing a judicial commission-ordered investigation into alleged corruption during his tenure as Chairman of the Bangla Academy, adding to the controversy surrounding his name in a separate case involving allegations of sexual offences.

The judicial commission, constituted by the state government to investigate corruption during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime, has ordered a detailed probe into complaints against Basu, according to state government sources.

The commission is headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Biswajit Basu. Several complaints were reportedly submitted to the commission alleging that Basu was involved in financial irregularities during his tenure as the Bangla Academy chairman.

The allegations relate to various aspects of the academy's functioning, including the selection of recipients for awards and the printing of books. Documents purportedly supporting the allegations have also been submitted to the commission. After examining the material, the commission's chairman reportedly directed a detailed investigation.

There was no immediate reaction from Basu to the development when this report was filed.

The development comes days after a zero-FIR was registered against Basu and 39 others at Baguiati police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on November 19.

The FIR followed a complaint by social worker Rajib Sarkar, who alleged that the police had failed to act on complaints submitted by victims of sexual offences. Several complainants were reportedly women who had been employed in the state government's Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

Basu's former cabinet colleague Indranil Sen was also among those named in the zero-FIR.

Basu has denied the allegations levelled against him in the sexual offences case, describing them as baseless. He has demanded a comprehensive investigation and said he would pursue legal remedies.

The actor-turned-politician also claimed that he had instructed officials to preserve CCTV footage from his office during his tenure as Education Minister.

"Let that footage be checked now. Let the complainant show her call lists to show that I called her or sent her any WhatsApp message," he had challenged.