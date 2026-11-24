Bagh Traders Protest Against Injustice Amid Ongoing Demolition Drive

Bagh [PoJK], November 24 (ANI): Shopkeepers in Bagh district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have accused local authorities of injustice amid a demolition drive, alleging that their establishments are being targeted despite being located behind the designated drainage line. The affected traders claimed that they had requested the administration to provide them with sufficient time to remove the structures themselves, but their appeals were allegedly ignored. They also questioned the selective implementation of demolition orders and urged authorities to ensure fair treatment.

Speaking about the action, shopkeeper Nazar Durani alleged that the shops were constructed on their land, behind the drainage line, and that they had not received any compensation for the road built through the area. "These are our roadside shops, and this is our land. We have not received any compensation for the road constructed through this area. Our shops are built around two feet behind the drainage line, and the entire front portion is cemented," Durani said. He further alleged that the authorities were not taking similar action against other reinforced concrete (RCC) structures in the area and questioned why their establishments were being targeted. "If these structures are considered illegal, we are ready to remove the sheds ourselves within ten minutes. We even requested the authorities to mark the line and give us some time so that we could remove the structures ourselves. This is gross injustice," he said.

Durani appealed to the administration not to destroy the livelihoods of local traders, adding that shopkeepers were willing to cooperate if they were given an opportunity to remove the disputed structures. "When people are subjected to such treatment and their rights are taken away, how can they remain silent? Do not destroy people's livelihoods or deprive them of their rights," he added. The affected shopkeepers have demanded that the administration adopt a transparent and uniform approach while carrying out demolition action, provide adequate notice and allow traders sufficient time to remove structures. (ANI)