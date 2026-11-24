Jagan Reddy Criticizes AP Govt Over Demolition of Historic Temple

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government over the demolition of a centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram, alleging that religious and heritage structures were being destroyed without exploring alternative solutions.

In a post on X, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister raised questions over the government's commitment to protecting temples and Sanatana Dharma, referring to previous instances of demolitions of religious structures in the state. "Hey Ram! Save Temples! Save Andhra Pradesh! The Saga Continues, in @ncbn garu regime!" Jagan said. Referring to the demolition of the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple using bulldozers, he described the incident as disturbing and said it had hurt the faith of devotees. "Bulldozers tearing down the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram, an assault on the faith of crores of devotees, are truly disturbing," he said.

Jagan also cited the demolition of Tirumala's historic Thousand-Pillared Mandapam, the demolition of 40 temples in Vijayawada during the Krishna Pushkaralu and the demolition at Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram in Badvel. He alleged that sacred structures continued to be demolished without exploring alternative arrangements. "From destroying Tirumala's historic Thousand-Pillared Mandapam to demolishing 40 temples in Vijayawada during the Krishna Pushkaralu and the demolition at Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram in Badvel, sacred structures continue to be destroyed without exploring any alternative," he said. Contrasting the current government's actions with those of the previous YSRCP government, Jagan referred to the establishment of the SRIVANI Trust, which he said was set up to build and restore temples across the country. "While the YSRCP government established the SRIVANI Trust to build and restore temples across the country, Chandrababu garu administration is bulldozing heritage sites," he said. Questioning the government's approach towards the protection of religious structures, the YSRCP president concluded his post by asking, "Is this how your government defines protecting Sanatana Dharma?"