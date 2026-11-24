Case Registered Against Fake Video Of BJP Leader Nitin Nabin In Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a case following a complaint by the Delhi BJP alleging that a fake video of the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, containing fabricated and misleading statements on sensitive national issues, was being circulated on social media. According to the complaint, false statements were attributed to Nabin on issues including India-China relations, Pakistan, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and India's indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft. The Case is registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)/ The BJP alleged that the misleading content was being circulated in Nabin's name and sought a time-bound investigation to identify those responsible for creating and disseminating the video. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police registered an FIR after advocate Prashant Bhushan allegedly circulated a doctored video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which purportedly showed him criticising India over its internal affairs and oil purchases. In a post on X, Delhi Police said that the matter came to its notice during cyber patrolling on November 3. "03.11.2026, during cyber patrolling, it came to notice that the social media handle @thequotesnews has claimed that a purported doctored video of the Russian Foreign Minister, hostile to India, was shared from Prashant Bhushan's handle @pbhushan1," Delhi Police said. The police further stated that the video carried allegations of disseminating misleading, defamatory and inflammatory content with the intention of inciting public disturbance and spreading rumours. "Through the said video, there is an allegation of disseminating misleading, defamatory, and inflammatory content to incite public disturbance and spread rumours." The FIR was registered under Sections 336(4) (forgery), 353(1)(c) (public mischief), 356 (defamation) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66C of the Information Technology Act. "In this regard, a case under Section 336(4)/353(1)(c)/356/340(2) BNS and 66C IT Act has been registered as FIR No. 263/26 at PS Special Cell," Delhi Police said in its post. The FIR was registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with the alleged circulation of the manipulated video. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check unit had also issued a warning on X, rejecting the authenticity of the video shared by Bhushan. "Fake Alert!!! The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake!" the MEA Fact Check unit said. (ANI)