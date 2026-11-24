Jefferies Report Sees Profit Margin Recovery For Indian Firms In H2FY27

The easing of raw material prices could help Indian companies recover their profit margins in the second half of FY27, after rising input costs affected profitability in the September quarter, according to a report by Jefferies. Around 55 per cent of the diversified companies covered by the brokerage reported a year-on-year decline in margins in the September 2026 quarter, as higher input costs offset the impact of price increases. Despite strong sales growth of 35 per cent year-on-year, these companies recorded profit growth of only 13 per cent. However, the trend could reverse in the coming quarters as prices of key industrial inputs, including crude oil, copper and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), have started softening, while prices of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), aluminium and steel are stabilising.

“Softening raw materials can bode well for longer term affordability as well (likely volume uptick). We estimate H2FY27e margins & earnings to accelerate for our coverage, driven by benefit of price hikes and softening commodities” the report said. Brent crude prices declined 21 per cent in November so far, while copper prices fell 15 per cent month-to-date. VAM prices also declined 8 per cent in October compared with the previous month. Meanwhile, PVC, aluminium and steel prices have shown signs of stabilisation. The Indian rupee has also appreciated by 4 per cent from mid-October, adding to the favourable cost environment for companies.

Jefferies expects the combination of lower raw material costs and price increases already implemented by companies to support margins and earnings in the second half of FY27. The consumer durables and paints sectors are expected to benefit notably from this improvement. Companies in these segments have taken calibrated price increases during the year to offset higher input costs. For instance, the air-conditioner industry has taken three price hikes so far in FY27. While input prices have increased around 18 per cent year-to-date, companies have raised product prices by a cumulative 12 per cent, including a recent 5 per cent increase on October 1.

The report also highlighted that the paints industry has implemented price increases of around 12 per cent so far in FY27. Further price adjustments could help companies protect profitability if raw material costs remain favourable. However, the benefits may not be uniform across sectors. Domestic cables and wires manufacturers and plastic pipe companies generally pass on changes in raw material costs quickly through product prices. As a result, they may see a different impact on margins compared with consumer durables companies.