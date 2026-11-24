Punjab Congress Critiques Revived Alliance Between BJP and SAD Party

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Punjab Congress working President Raj Kumar Verka on Tuesday criticised the renewed alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), calling it a political necessity rather than a choice and asserting that the two parties would not be able to challenge the Congress in Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Verka said,“I feel that this alliance is a necessity, not a choice. The Akali Dal had boycotted Parliament and withdrawn from its alliance with the BJP. This was followed by a prolonged farmers' movement, during which 700–800 farmers allegedly died, including those who died by suicide, and incidents of murder were also reported. Despite this, Sukhbir Badal supported the three farm laws from within.”

Questioning the political understanding between the two parties, Verka said that people in Punjab considered both the BJP and the Akali Dal anti-Punjab and that their coming together would not translate into electoral gains.“I want people to understand that parties and leaders whom they consider anti-Punjab, including Sukhbir Badal, will not find public support. People in Punjab also consider the BJP their enemy and view it as anti-Punjab. Therefore, if these two parties come together, it will be like adding zero to zero; the result will remain zero. No matter how many smaller parties join hands, they will not be able to compete with the Congress,” he added.

Verka further alleged that the drug menace had grown during the period when the SAD and BJP were in alliance, claiming that the term 'Chitta' first came into prominence in Punjab under their government. He linked the issue to BJP leader Amit Shah and Sukhbir Badal.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also accused SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal of misleading the people of Punjab by publicly denying an alliance with the BJP while allegedly supporting the party on key issues in Parliament.

Reacting to the BJP-SAD tie-up ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Warring said the alliance's announcement had come on a favourable day for Punjab and the Congress, adding that the two parties had maintained political proximity even after formally parting ways. "For the past few years, there has been a charade; the public was being misled by Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Whenever it came to voting, whether for the Presidential election or on the Uniform Civil Code in Parliament, they (SAD) would invariably stand with the BJP. Yet, back in Punjab, they would claim they had no alliance with the BJP. Why was the alliance supposedly broken? It happened after the 'black laws' (farm laws) were introduced... They also created a major stir regarding the 'Bandi Sikhs' (Sikh prisoners)... Yet, all these issues concerning Punjab remain exactly as they were... Now, realising they have lost their ground in Punjab, both parties have decided to join forces, hoping to salvage something. But for the second or third time, the people of Punjab have realised that Sukhbir Badal and the BJP are betraying them," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. (ANI)