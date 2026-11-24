Union Minister Jitendra Singh Calls for Increased Private Investment in India's Space Sector

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Tuesday called on domestic businesses to increase investments in India's space sector and help attract overseas capital, as the country looks to expand its space economy from nearly USD 9 billion to USD 40-45 billion in less than a decade.

Addressing the fifth India International Space Conclave (IISC 2026) in New Delhi, Singh said domestic private investment had taken time to gather momentum and needed to be scaled up. He added that industry leaders could use their business networks to facilitate greater overseas investment.

"Investments from domestic private players have taken some time to pick up initially. So we need to scale them up," he said, urging industry participants to take a more active role in bringing capital into the sector. He noted that India had moved from having only a handful of space startups to around 400-500 following the opening up of the sector to private participation. The space economy, which was earlier negligible, is now close to USD 9 billion and could reach USD 40-45 billion in less than a decade, he said.

The government approved space sector reforms in June 2020 to enable private companies to participate across the space value chain, while establishing IN-SPACe as a single-window interface to facilitate their entry and participation. Building on these reforms, it liberalised foreign investment rules in 2024, allowing up to 74 per cent FDI through the automatic route in satellite manufacturing and operations.

Singh called for greater corporate participation in scientific research, urging businesses to make better use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding and develop a stronger culture of philanthropy for science. "What you spend on research is also a worship," he said, stressing that scientific research should receive greater support from private businesses.

He highlighted the role of space technology beyond rocket launches, saying its applications in infrastructure projects, housing and other government programmes were helping reduce delays, wastage and costs. Citing the Gati Shakti programme, he said space technology was helping improve project timelines and prevent leakages.

The Minister also pointed to the growth in defence production, which rose from Rs 46,429 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the last financial year. Defence exports stood at around Rs 23,000 crore in the preceding year, of which nearly Rs 15,000 crore came from the private sector, he said. He further said biotechnology, quantum technology and artificial intelligence would be among India's other major growth areas, alongside space, in the coming years.