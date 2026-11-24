Paul Scholes Criticises Manchester United's Fitness

Manchester [UK], November 24 (ANI): Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes criticised the Red Devils for their declining fitness levels, calling them "million miles behind" the second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion. A different manager, but same old woes. Manchester United's nightmarish run continued against Liverpool, with a 4-0 loss at Anfield, leaving them at 19th spot in the Premier League points tally with just one win in 11 matches. Mauricio Pochettino could not deliver as per expectations in his first match as Manchester United boss.

Speaking on 'The Good, The Bad & The Football', Scholes said, as quoted by Goal, "The big issue we have is the physicality and the athleticism of this group of players compared to everybody else. I said the other week when I watched Brighton play, now they are a top-end team right now. They should have won again yesterday (against Hull City) with the chances they had, but I have never seen a team that fit."

"It was unbelievable, the intensity. I cannot imagine when watching United, they're a million miles away from what I saw at Brighton. I do not think it is about application; I just do not think they have got the athletes. I think they can train as hard as they can," he added.

The multi-time Premier League champion and UEFA Champions League winner also slammed defender Lisandro Martinez, accusing him of "cheating" and not being "physically right" for the league. Lisandro has been under the scanner since his remarks slamming the club's higher-ups for failing to sign enough talent following their UCL clash loss to Atletico Madrid a month back. He was a culprit in Liverpool's second-half goal, making a half-hearted attempt to stop Bradley Barcola near the centre circle, but Rio Ngumoha struck.

Scholes criticised Lisandro, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt for failing to track back properly. "They have got Maguire, De Ligt and Martinez for the third goal yesterday; that is just cheating football because he [Martinez] did not want to run back," Scholes said. "He is not physically right for the Premier League; he just is not, and we all said that three or four years ago when he signed under Ten Hag," he added. Man Utd, 17th in the UCL, will play Sporting CP in Lisbon on November 26. (ANI)