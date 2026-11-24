ISRO Urges Startups to Help Boost Domestic Satellite Manufacturing

Scaling up satellite production remains a key challenge for India, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said on Tuesday, calling for greater collaboration between ISRO, industry and startups to boost domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence and advance technologies in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and data processing.

Speaking at the India International Space Conclave, Narayanan highlighted that while India has developed significant capabilities in satellite manufacturing, producing satellites in large numbers remains a "challenge." Narayanan said the country has also developed advanced optical cameras, including a high-resolution camera operating in lunar orbit with a resolution of 32 centimetres.

However, he stressed the need to develop critical raw materials domestically, particularly for manufacturing large-diameter optical systems, as India continues to depend on imports for basic materials. "Right now, we are importing, we are only machining... We can import, but we should have the entire capability in the country. So, I request the startup companies and the industries to concentrate in those areas," he said.

Narayanan further highlighted the need to strengthen India's space ecosystem through technological advancements in data management, data processing, artificial intelligence and robotics. He identified materials development, manufacturing and satellite data processing as areas where startups could contribute significantly, particularly in making satellite data accessible and useful to the common people.

The ISRO chief also raised concerns over growing congestion in space due to the increasing deployment of satellites globally, stressing the need to address these challenges while ensuring that the benefits of space technology reach the common people. "We used to see a fantastic picture of the space without any satellite before 1957. But today, while we are thinking about the benefit of space technology to the common people, when you look at the picture it is highly disturbing, fully crowded by satellites," he said.

Emphasising the need for collective efforts towards space debris management, Narayanan highlighted the potential role of startups in addressing emerging challenges in the space sector. "It is also our responsibility as a global community to take care of that aspect including debris management. Every aspect has to be addressed, and it is in that area startup system can really contribute," he said.

Narayanan also expressed confidence that India would be second to none in space technology by 2047, underscoring the importance of technological advancements and greater participation from industry and startups in strengthening the country's space capabilities.