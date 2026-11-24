Sukhbir Singh Badal Named CM Face for BJP-SAD Alliance in Punjab

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal would be the Chief Ministerial face of the BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab, adding that the alliance aimed to address the state's challenges rather than merely capture power.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa said that the alliance had been formed with a broader vision of making Punjab free from drugs, gangsters and debt, besides resolving farmers' issues.“Many congratulations. This is not merely a political alliance. It has been formed with a grand vision: to make Punjab free from drugs, free from gangsters, and free from debt, and to resolve the problems faced by farmers,” he said.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal, and welcomed the SAD's return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah; our national president, Nitin Nabin; and Sukhbir Singh. I also welcome their return to the NDA fold,” he said.“It is a day of great joy, as it coincides with Gurpurab,” he added.

Confirming the Akali Dal's role as the“elder brother” in the alliance, Sirsa said the Union Home Minister had made it clear that Sukhbir Singh Badal would be the Chief Ministerial candidate.“It has been made clear today that within this alliance, the Chief Ministerial candidate will be from the Akali Dal-Sukhbir Singh Badal. The Union Home Minister has explicitly stated that the Akali Dal will take on the role of the 'elder brother,” he said. He added that the alliance was aimed at overcoming Punjab's challenges and restoring the state's prosperity.

“This alliance is not about merely capturing power in Punjab; rather, it is aimed at freeing the state from drugs, overcoming its various challenges, and restoring its prosperity,” he added.

The Akali Dal will lead the alliance with the BJP playing support which pitches Badal as the CM candidate for the alliance. "Naturally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will play the role of the elder brother. The Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest together. Both parties will jointly contest all 117 seats, while the Akali Dal will be in the role of the elder brother," said Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The elder brother becomes the Chief Minister. Whoever is the elder brother becomes the Chief Minister. The biggest hallmark of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is that wherever there is an NDA government, law and order has remained sound. Both of our parties have discussed several issues concerning Punjab, and we have a consensus on them. Our topmost priority will be a drug-free Punjab, fixing law and order to provide security in this border state, and eliminating these gangs. This is our topmost priority, and it will be the foremost issue in the manifestos of both parties," Amit Shah added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. (ANI)