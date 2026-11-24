

On Monday, tech stocks rallied on Huang's return while ANT slid lower.

Moorhead said he will sell ANT exposure on Tuesday. Retail sentiment for ANT dipped but remained in the 'extremely bullish' zone as of early Tuesday.

Anthropic PBC (ANT) shares fell more than 3% in early premarket trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. The decline came even as tech stocks rallied on optimism surrounding Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia (NVDA) CEO, fanning concerns over Anthropic's lofty valuation.

ANT dropped 1.4% on Monday, while NVDA and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) gained 31.5% and 7%, respectively.

Analyst Flags Open-Source Warning

Tech analyst Patrick Moorhead said he plans to sell his Anthropic exposure, adding that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return could accelerate the push for open-source AI models, posing a threat to the Claude maker.

"Selling this $ANT PoS tomorrow at the open. Market price on open," Moorhead, the Chief Analyst at Moor Insights, said in a post on X. He added that Huang would "drive open source models even harder," calling the trend "a threat to Anthropic."

Open-source AI models, more accurately called open-weight models, make their parameters available for developers and businesses to download, run, and modify.

Unlike Claude, which is primarily accessed through paid subscriptions and APIs, these models can be deployed on a company's own infrastructure and customized for specific tasks, potentially lowering costs and reducing dependence on external AI providers.

Nvidia has been backing the open-weight ecosystem through initiatives such as its Nemotron family of models. The approach is believed to also benefit Nvidia by encouraging wider adoption of its AI chips and computing infrastructure.

Nvidia Supercharges AI Trade

Huang's return helped reassure the market after a chaotic selloff over the past two weeks as the Nvidia fallout unfolded.

Several commentators believe the move is a net positive for Nvidia and the broader AI complex, though risks loom from ongoing government and regulatory probes.

Retail View For ANT

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for ANT dipped but remained in the 'extremely bullish' zone as of early Tuesday.

“$ANT Every AI related company appears to be moving massively higher today with the exception of Anthropic $ANT. This should be noted by everyone,” said a trader.

“The market is speaking very loud that this is one you probably don't want to own. If it can't rise today, it probably never will.”

As of the last close, ANT stock was 5.5% higher than its IPO price. Anthropic listed its shares on Nasdaq last Thursday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.