

Schamis said the HYPE token works much like a stock, because Hyperliquid uses nearly all its revenue to buy back tokens.

Hyperliquid Strategies generally issues stock to buy HYPE when its mNAV is above 1.1, Schamis said. Hyperliquid Strategies now holds about 38.9 million HYPE tokens and close to $250 million in cash.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc.'s (PURR) chief executive officer (CEO) David Schamis said that he had no interest in copying Michael Saylor's Bitcoin treasury playbook. That was his initial reaction when he was approached about creating a digital treasury company focused on Hyperliquid's HYPE token. He eventually saw the opportunity in the token's economics and developed a strategy that looks quite different from Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation playbook.

On a podcast with Luke Martin on Monday, Schamis stated that about a year and a half ago, a founder of Trade, whom he had known for over ten years, suggested he launch a digital asset treasury for Hyperliquid. "I really have no interest in being the next Michael Saylor knockoff," Schamis informed him.

But when he learned more about HYPE, Schamis said, his thinking evolved.“I got excited about this kind of equity case for Hyperliquid,” he said in spring 2025.

And while most digital treasury companies aim to add more cryptocurrency, Schamis added that a crypto treasury must be willing to sell its tokens when the math favors buying back its own shares.

How HYPE's Token Buyback Model Compares With Strategy

He said the HYPE token operated much like a stock, with the exchange using revenues to buy back tokens.“We are buying back tokens with 99% of our revenue every single day here,” he said.

PURR stock dipped over 1% in overnight trading, after it closed in the green over 10% higher on Monday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around PURR stayed at 'bearish' zone, while chatter around it was at 'high' levels over the past day.

Micheal Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) pioneered the model of a public company holding a single crypto asset on its balance sheet. It is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC).

HYPE's price was up over 1% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HYPE stayed in the 'bearish' zone, while chatter around it remained at 'high' levels over the past day.

How The Firm Decides When To Buy HYPE Or Its Stock

Schamis stated that the company follows a simple guideline based on its market value relative to its HYPE holdings, a metric known as mNAV.

When mNAV exceeds 1.1, the company typically issues stock and purchases HYPE. If mNAV falls below 0.9, the company will repurchase its own shares. "This is not a law, and this is not religion," he stated.

He said Hyperliquid Strategies held more than $300 million in cash when its merger with Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) closed in December 2025. It did not rush to buy HYPE because it was trading at a discount, he said. Instead, it repurchased shares. The company now has nearly $250 million in cash, he said.

"If the math works, I'm willing to sell HYPE," Schamis said.“We are out of cash if we are trading at a big discount. We issue tokens and buy back our own stock. That's what you're supposed to do,” he said.

He remembered telling that to a hedge fund manager at an investor dinner a few months back. According to Schamis, the manager walked out and stated that he "would never invest in any CEO who would ever sell a token."

Schamis previously called the company's balance sheet a "fortress" after it ended its fiscal year on June 30, with about $1.9 billion in HYPE and no debt. Currently, PURR holds 38.9 million HYPE tokens.

PURR's stock was up about 132% so far this year.

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