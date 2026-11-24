MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians have made a logical decision by releasing Trent Boult following the arrival of Arshdeep Singh but admitted that the franchise's decision to part ways with Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar was surprising ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction.

Pathan expects the five-time champions to make the most of their substantial auction purse, backing them to identify an unexpected talent who could strengthen an already impressive bowling unit.

Mumbai Indians' squad adjustments have drawn attention, particularly with Arshdeep's inclusion providing an Indian left-arm pace option in place of overseas counterpart Boult. Pathan felt the move offered the franchise greater flexibility in managing its overseas combinations while addressing its pace-bowling requirements.

“With Arshdeep Singh coming into Mumbai Indians' bowling line-up, it makes complete sense to let Trent Boult go. Boult is an overseas left-armer, and MI now have an Indian left-armer in place,” Pathan told JioStar.

He also backed the decision to release Deepak Chahar, pointing to the fast bowler's difficulty in completing entire IPL seasons in recent years. According to Pathan, Mumbai have already addressed the requirement for a new-ball specialist, making Chahar's departure understandable.

“Deepak Chahar not being here is understandable because over the last five or six years, he has rarely played a full season, and MI have already secured their new-ball bowler,” he stated.

However, the former all-rounder was less convinced about Mumbai's decision to release Ghazanfar. He felt the young spinner could have offered an interesting combination alongside New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, potentially allowing the franchise to field two overseas spin options.

“I am a bit surprised about releasing Allah Ghazanfar, though, because they could have paired him with Mitchell Santner and operated with two overseas spinners from both ends,” Pathan added.

Despite that reservation, Pathan believes Mumbai's financial position gives them considerable room to manoeuvre at the auction. He pointed to the franchise's history of making impactful acquisitions during mini auctions, suggesting their next recruitment drive could once again produce an unexpected addition.

He concluded by expressing confidence in the strength of Mumbai's bowling resources, even after the departures of several established names. He will be particularly interested in seeing how the franchise uses its available funds to complete its squad.

“That said, Mumbai Indians are heading into the auction with a massive purse, and whenever MI enter a mini auction with a big budget, they pull off something special and unearth a player who surprises everyone. I will be very excited to see what they do, because even without these players, their bowling already looks very strong,” he mentioned.