North Korea Threatens to Close Swiss Diplomatic Office Over Sanction
(MENAFN) North Korea has sharply criticized Switzerland over sanctions imposed on a children's camp, warning that it may shut down the country's recently reopened diplomatic office in Pyongyang, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official in the ruling party, said Bern had placed the Songdowon International Children's Camp on its sanctions list as part of measures aligned with European Union restrictions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The decision came only weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang to attend the reopening of Switzerland's diplomatic office last month.
Kim denounced the sanctions as an “open hostile act,” accusing Switzerland of infringing on North Korea's sovereignty and violating the human rights of its citizens.
She pointed out that the restrictions were introduced just days after a Swiss delegation traveled to Pyongyang for talks on strengthening bilateral ties, during which both sides expressed commitments to dialogue and cooperation.
“Provocation and involvement can not go together,” she said, demanding a comprehensive reassessment of North Korea's relations with Switzerland.
Kim further accused Bern of breaching its responsibilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that targeting the camp would restrict children's opportunities to participate in cultural and recreational activities.
She also challenged the rationale for maintaining Switzerland's diplomatic presence in Pyongyang following the sanctions decision.
“I will advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure,” she said.
In addition, Kim urged North Korean diplomatic officials to consider reciprocal measures against Switzerland, accusing the European country of aligning itself with the positions of London and Brussels.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official in the ruling party, said Bern had placed the Songdowon International Children's Camp on its sanctions list as part of measures aligned with European Union restrictions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The decision came only weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang to attend the reopening of Switzerland's diplomatic office last month.
Kim denounced the sanctions as an “open hostile act,” accusing Switzerland of infringing on North Korea's sovereignty and violating the human rights of its citizens.
She pointed out that the restrictions were introduced just days after a Swiss delegation traveled to Pyongyang for talks on strengthening bilateral ties, during which both sides expressed commitments to dialogue and cooperation.
“Provocation and involvement can not go together,” she said, demanding a comprehensive reassessment of North Korea's relations with Switzerland.
Kim further accused Bern of breaching its responsibilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that targeting the camp would restrict children's opportunities to participate in cultural and recreational activities.
She also challenged the rationale for maintaining Switzerland's diplomatic presence in Pyongyang following the sanctions decision.
“I will advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure,” she said.
In addition, Kim urged North Korean diplomatic officials to consider reciprocal measures against Switzerland, accusing the European country of aligning itself with the positions of London and Brussels.
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