Japan Manufacturing PMI Hits 53.7 as Export Orders Surge
(MENAFN) Japan's manufacturing sector strengthened its expansion in November, fueled by rising demand for semiconductors and electronic products alongside a significant jump in export orders, preliminary survey data released Tuesday showed.
The S&P Global Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 53.7 in November, up from 53.3 the previous month, indicating continued growth in industrial activity.
PMI readings above 50 represent expansion, while figures below that level indicate contraction.
Factory output also gained momentum, with the manufacturing production sub-index climbing to 53.8 from 53.0 in October, reflecting particularly strong demand across the semiconductor and electronics industries.
New manufacturing orders recorded faster growth, supported by a sharp rise in overseas demand. Export orders posted their second-strongest increase since January 2018, driven largely by robust demand from major Asian markets.
Meanwhile, inflation in input costs and selling prices across the private sector moderated slightly but remained elevated by historical standards. Supply constraints, especially affecting electronic components, also contributed to longer delivery times.
Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "Japan's private sector continued to expand midway through the final quarter of the year, but momentum was lost amid a slowdown in service sector activity. The latter offset a stronger manufacturing industry performance, which continues to be supported by strong demand conditions, particularly across the semiconductor and wider electronics industry,"
The broader private sector, however, showed signs of losing momentum. The flash composite PMI declined to 51.5 in November from 52.1 in October, marking the slowest pace of expansion in six months.
Activity in the services industry also weakened, with its business activity index falling to 50.5 from 51.7, pointing to only marginal growth during the month.
The S&P Global Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 53.7 in November, up from 53.3 the previous month, indicating continued growth in industrial activity.
PMI readings above 50 represent expansion, while figures below that level indicate contraction.
Factory output also gained momentum, with the manufacturing production sub-index climbing to 53.8 from 53.0 in October, reflecting particularly strong demand across the semiconductor and electronics industries.
New manufacturing orders recorded faster growth, supported by a sharp rise in overseas demand. Export orders posted their second-strongest increase since January 2018, driven largely by robust demand from major Asian markets.
Meanwhile, inflation in input costs and selling prices across the private sector moderated slightly but remained elevated by historical standards. Supply constraints, especially affecting electronic components, also contributed to longer delivery times.
Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "Japan's private sector continued to expand midway through the final quarter of the year, but momentum was lost amid a slowdown in service sector activity. The latter offset a stronger manufacturing industry performance, which continues to be supported by strong demand conditions, particularly across the semiconductor and wider electronics industry,"
The broader private sector, however, showed signs of losing momentum. The flash composite PMI declined to 51.5 in November from 52.1 in October, marking the slowest pace of expansion in six months.
Activity in the services industry also weakened, with its business activity index falling to 50.5 from 51.7, pointing to only marginal growth during the month.
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