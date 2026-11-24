US Tech Shares Recover as Nvidia CEO Return Boosts Global Markets
(MENAFN) Global stock markets rallied Tuesday as the return of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang eased concerns surrounding the chipmaker's leadership and restored investor confidence in the artificial intelligence sector.
Technology shares had come under significant selling pressure amid questions about the sustainability of AI investments and elevated company valuations. However, Huang's return following his reported resignation over an alleged affair helped reverse the negative market sentiment.
The improved outlook encouraged investors to return to technology stocks, supporting gains across the semiconductor industry and companies operating data centers.
Nevertheless, uncertainties remain over an independent investigation by Nvidia's board into espionage allegations involving Huang, alongside a separate accounting investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Speculation that Huang could seek changes among existing board members has also contributed to concerns about the company's corporate governance.
His return also helped ease investor fears surrounding circular financing arrangements within the AI industry, where technology companies maintain close financial relationships as customers, suppliers and investors.
Under this business model, Nvidia provides funding to AI companies, which subsequently use the capital to purchase cloud computing services. Cloud providers then purchase Nvidia chips to expand their infrastructure, generating additional revenue for the semiconductor manufacturer.
Fears that Huang's departure could disrupt this interconnected investment model had contributed to the sharp decline in AI-related shares.
Although concerns surrounding these financial relationships have somewhat subsided, risks within AI-related credit markets remain.
Several major banks have reportedly sought to reduce their exposure to data center financing by selling portions of their loan portfolios at discounted prices.
HSBC reportedly sold $300 million worth of data center loans at a 15% discount, while ING attempted to offload approximately $500 million in loans tied to data center projects through the secondary market.
However, ING's sale reportedly attracted insufficient interest from investors willing to assume the associated risks at prices acceptable to the bank.
The Nvidia controversy, which the report says began on Oct. 29 amid espionage allegations and an affair scandal, had triggered widespread selling across semiconductor manufacturers and technology shares internationally.
Major US stock benchmarks entered correction territory last week as heavy selling intensified liquidity pressures and spread into other financial markets.
Gold also recorded its steepest weekly decline since March 16, losing 8.9% of its value per ounce over the week.
Investor buying accelerated following Huang's return, with Nvidia shares climbing 31.48% on Monday and recovering a substantial portion of their earlier decline of approximately 42%.
The recovery extended across Wall Street, with the S&P 500 advancing 4.73%, the Nasdaq Composite climbing 6.51% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 3.01% during Monday's session.
At the height of the Nvidia-related turmoil, the S&P 500 had dropped approximately 10.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite had declined 13.6%.
Optimism also spread across Asian markets on Tuesday, particularly in South Korea and Japan, where technology shares recorded substantial gains.
In Seoul, LG Electronics advanced 16.8%, while SK Hynix climbed 7.9% and Samsung Electronics added 7.8%.
Japanese technology stocks also strengthened, with Kioxia Holdings rising 10.2%, Advantest gaining 13.6% and SoftBank Group surging 5.8%.
Technology shares had come under significant selling pressure amid questions about the sustainability of AI investments and elevated company valuations. However, Huang's return following his reported resignation over an alleged affair helped reverse the negative market sentiment.
The improved outlook encouraged investors to return to technology stocks, supporting gains across the semiconductor industry and companies operating data centers.
Nevertheless, uncertainties remain over an independent investigation by Nvidia's board into espionage allegations involving Huang, alongside a separate accounting investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Speculation that Huang could seek changes among existing board members has also contributed to concerns about the company's corporate governance.
His return also helped ease investor fears surrounding circular financing arrangements within the AI industry, where technology companies maintain close financial relationships as customers, suppliers and investors.
Under this business model, Nvidia provides funding to AI companies, which subsequently use the capital to purchase cloud computing services. Cloud providers then purchase Nvidia chips to expand their infrastructure, generating additional revenue for the semiconductor manufacturer.
Fears that Huang's departure could disrupt this interconnected investment model had contributed to the sharp decline in AI-related shares.
Although concerns surrounding these financial relationships have somewhat subsided, risks within AI-related credit markets remain.
Several major banks have reportedly sought to reduce their exposure to data center financing by selling portions of their loan portfolios at discounted prices.
HSBC reportedly sold $300 million worth of data center loans at a 15% discount, while ING attempted to offload approximately $500 million in loans tied to data center projects through the secondary market.
However, ING's sale reportedly attracted insufficient interest from investors willing to assume the associated risks at prices acceptable to the bank.
The Nvidia controversy, which the report says began on Oct. 29 amid espionage allegations and an affair scandal, had triggered widespread selling across semiconductor manufacturers and technology shares internationally.
Major US stock benchmarks entered correction territory last week as heavy selling intensified liquidity pressures and spread into other financial markets.
Gold also recorded its steepest weekly decline since March 16, losing 8.9% of its value per ounce over the week.
Investor buying accelerated following Huang's return, with Nvidia shares climbing 31.48% on Monday and recovering a substantial portion of their earlier decline of approximately 42%.
The recovery extended across Wall Street, with the S&P 500 advancing 4.73%, the Nasdaq Composite climbing 6.51% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 3.01% during Monday's session.
At the height of the Nvidia-related turmoil, the S&P 500 had dropped approximately 10.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite had declined 13.6%.
Optimism also spread across Asian markets on Tuesday, particularly in South Korea and Japan, where technology shares recorded substantial gains.
In Seoul, LG Electronics advanced 16.8%, while SK Hynix climbed 7.9% and Samsung Electronics added 7.8%.
Japanese technology stocks also strengthened, with Kioxia Holdings rising 10.2%, Advantest gaining 13.6% and SoftBank Group surging 5.8%.
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