Sudan Army Gains New Defectors as RSF Officials Abandon Force
(MENAFN) A new group of former Rapid Support Forces (RSF) members has defected to the Sudanese army, arriving at Khartoum airport to formally join the military, the official news agency SUNA reported Monday.
The group was headed by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, secretary for the Darfur region within the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement and an official in the RSF support forces, according to the report.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Rabih announced that his group had chosen to “completely break away” from the paramilitary force and align itself with the Sudanese Armed Forces.
He attributed the decision to alleged abuses committed by the RSF, including “atrocities, massacres, looting and the killing of civilians in Gezira, Khartoum, Darfur and El-Fasher,” he said.
Rabih further claimed that mass graves containing thousands of civilians had been discovered near El-Fasher airport, urging the international community to conduct an on-the-ground investigation into the allegations.
El-Fasher, in western Sudan, had a population exceeding 1 million before the conflict. Its current population is estimated to have fallen below 70,000, amid persistent insecurity and severe restrictions on access to food and healthcare.
Rabih said his group had been stationed in Khartoum when the war broke out and had fought in areas west of the army's General Command under Mishaal Abdel Rahman. According to Rabih, Abdel Rahman surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent days.
The former RSF official also offered an apology to the Sudanese population, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army and families who have lost loved ones during the conflict, SUNA reported.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Abdullah, identified by SUNA as the head of the RSF's civil administration in Al-Fula, West Kordofan, announced his own defection, citing what he described as “criminal practices, including looting.”
Abdullah also challenged the legitimacy of the so-called civilian government based in Nyala, claiming it did not constitute a genuine government or administration and instead operated under instructions from the United Arab Emirates and other foreign countries.
Rabih called on remaining RSF members to surrender their weapons and join the regular army, voicing confidence that the Sudanese Armed Forces and their allied groups would ultimately win the conflict.
Sudan has been embroiled in war since April 15, 2023, when clashes erupted between the national army and the RSF over disagreements surrounding the integration of the paramilitary group into the regular armed forces.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands, forced millions from their homes and devastated civilian infrastructure across the country, including hospitals and other medical facilities.
The group was headed by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, secretary for the Darfur region within the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement and an official in the RSF support forces, according to the report.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Rabih announced that his group had chosen to “completely break away” from the paramilitary force and align itself with the Sudanese Armed Forces.
He attributed the decision to alleged abuses committed by the RSF, including “atrocities, massacres, looting and the killing of civilians in Gezira, Khartoum, Darfur and El-Fasher,” he said.
Rabih further claimed that mass graves containing thousands of civilians had been discovered near El-Fasher airport, urging the international community to conduct an on-the-ground investigation into the allegations.
El-Fasher, in western Sudan, had a population exceeding 1 million before the conflict. Its current population is estimated to have fallen below 70,000, amid persistent insecurity and severe restrictions on access to food and healthcare.
Rabih said his group had been stationed in Khartoum when the war broke out and had fought in areas west of the army's General Command under Mishaal Abdel Rahman. According to Rabih, Abdel Rahman surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent days.
The former RSF official also offered an apology to the Sudanese population, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army and families who have lost loved ones during the conflict, SUNA reported.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Abdullah, identified by SUNA as the head of the RSF's civil administration in Al-Fula, West Kordofan, announced his own defection, citing what he described as “criminal practices, including looting.”
Abdullah also challenged the legitimacy of the so-called civilian government based in Nyala, claiming it did not constitute a genuine government or administration and instead operated under instructions from the United Arab Emirates and other foreign countries.
Rabih called on remaining RSF members to surrender their weapons and join the regular army, voicing confidence that the Sudanese Armed Forces and their allied groups would ultimately win the conflict.
Sudan has been embroiled in war since April 15, 2023, when clashes erupted between the national army and the RSF over disagreements surrounding the integration of the paramilitary group into the regular armed forces.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands, forced millions from their homes and devastated civilian infrastructure across the country, including hospitals and other medical facilities.
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