Russian Overnight Strikes Kill Two, Injure Dozens in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed and more than 40 others wounded in overnight Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday.
Regional Gov. Mykhailo Semikin initially reported on Telegram that the strikes destroyed a private residence and partially demolished a five-story apartment building in the regional capital.
The bombardment also damaged several high-rise residential buildings, private houses, vehicles and a transport infrastructure facility. Semikin later raised the reported number of injured to 44.
“Rescuers are conducting search and rescue operations,” he said.
Elsewhere, Vinnytsia Gov. Nataliya Zabolotna reported that four people suffered minor injuries after Russian strikes hit a civilian business facility and energy infrastructure in her region.
She added that the attacks also damaged two public transport shelters, four cars, a trolleybus and several surrounding buildings.
Further destruction was reported in the northwestern Zhytomyr region. Gov. Vitaliy Bunechko said strikes affected a Nova Poshta branch, warehouses, nearby commercial facilities, an administrative building, residential properties and educational institutions across several settlements.
“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. Six people experienced an acute stress reaction, but none required hospitalization,” Bunechko said.
Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defense systems intercepted 73 of the 96 Russian drones launched during the overnight assault.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces struck a 110-kilovolt electrical substation in Pryluky, located in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, as well as a dry-cargo ship southwest of the port city of Odesa.
The ministry also claimed that Russian air defenses destroyed 699 Ukrainian drones overnight across six Russian regions, the Black Sea and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014 in a move widely rejected internationally.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that 355 drones were heading toward the Moscow region between 2000 GMT Monday and 0500 GMT Tuesday. Most were reportedly intercepted before reaching the area, while 63 were destroyed as they approached the Russian capital.
In Russia's Bryansk border region, Gov. Yegor Kovalchuk said a Ukrainian drone struck a private residence in the village of Luzhki, injuring one person.
“Over the past 24 hours, a total of 612 enemy fixed-wing drones were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region,” Kovalchuk said.
Separately, Russian state media, citing local officials, reported that seven people were wounded when a drone struck a bus station in the city of Donetsk, in the Russian-controlled portion of eastern Ukraine.
The battlefield claims made by both Moscow and Kyiv could not be independently confirmed amid the ongoing conflict.
Both sides reject accusations of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, insisting that their military operations focus exclusively on military objectives or facilities associated with military activities.
Regional Gov. Mykhailo Semikin initially reported on Telegram that the strikes destroyed a private residence and partially demolished a five-story apartment building in the regional capital.
The bombardment also damaged several high-rise residential buildings, private houses, vehicles and a transport infrastructure facility. Semikin later raised the reported number of injured to 44.
“Rescuers are conducting search and rescue operations,” he said.
Elsewhere, Vinnytsia Gov. Nataliya Zabolotna reported that four people suffered minor injuries after Russian strikes hit a civilian business facility and energy infrastructure in her region.
She added that the attacks also damaged two public transport shelters, four cars, a trolleybus and several surrounding buildings.
Further destruction was reported in the northwestern Zhytomyr region. Gov. Vitaliy Bunechko said strikes affected a Nova Poshta branch, warehouses, nearby commercial facilities, an administrative building, residential properties and educational institutions across several settlements.
“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. Six people experienced an acute stress reaction, but none required hospitalization,” Bunechko said.
Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defense systems intercepted 73 of the 96 Russian drones launched during the overnight assault.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces struck a 110-kilovolt electrical substation in Pryluky, located in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, as well as a dry-cargo ship southwest of the port city of Odesa.
The ministry also claimed that Russian air defenses destroyed 699 Ukrainian drones overnight across six Russian regions, the Black Sea and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014 in a move widely rejected internationally.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that 355 drones were heading toward the Moscow region between 2000 GMT Monday and 0500 GMT Tuesday. Most were reportedly intercepted before reaching the area, while 63 were destroyed as they approached the Russian capital.
In Russia's Bryansk border region, Gov. Yegor Kovalchuk said a Ukrainian drone struck a private residence in the village of Luzhki, injuring one person.
“Over the past 24 hours, a total of 612 enemy fixed-wing drones were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region,” Kovalchuk said.
Separately, Russian state media, citing local officials, reported that seven people were wounded when a drone struck a bus station in the city of Donetsk, in the Russian-controlled portion of eastern Ukraine.
The battlefield claims made by both Moscow and Kyiv could not be independently confirmed amid the ongoing conflict.
Both sides reject accusations of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, insisting that their military operations focus exclusively on military objectives or facilities associated with military activities.
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