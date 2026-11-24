US Authors Establish Rival Writers’ Group Amid Disputes Over Gaza War
(MENAFN) More than 100 writers and literary figures have established PEN Writes US, a new independent organization seeking affiliation with the global PEN International network following disagreements within PEN America over its position on Israel's war in Gaza and cultural boycotts.
The newly formed group announced that it would operate separately from PEN America and pursue full membership in PEN International during the organization's congress scheduled for September 2027.
Established in 1921, PEN International is a worldwide association dedicated to supporting literature, defending freedom of expression and protecting writers subjected to persecution, censorship or imprisonment.
PEN Writes US said its mission would focus on safeguarding freedom of expression, advocating for writers and encouraging reading.
Maaza Mengiste, a novelist and founding member of the new organization, told Publishers Weekly that the group intended to protect writers' expressive freedoms, including their right to take part in cultural boycotts.
Tensions within PEN America intensified in 2024 when the organization canceled its annual literary awards ceremony after several authors withdrew their submissions in protest against its handling of the Gaza conflict.
Further divisions emerged following the publication of a PEN America report examining the cultural isolation of Jewish and Israeli writers and expressing opposition to cultural boycotts.
Dinaw Mengestu, another novelist involved in establishing PEN Writes US, stepped down as PEN America president in July following the controversy. He argued that boycotts represented a form of dialogue and criticized the organization for what he described as a failure to uphold freedom of expression.
The newly formed group announced that it would operate separately from PEN America and pursue full membership in PEN International during the organization's congress scheduled for September 2027.
Established in 1921, PEN International is a worldwide association dedicated to supporting literature, defending freedom of expression and protecting writers subjected to persecution, censorship or imprisonment.
PEN Writes US said its mission would focus on safeguarding freedom of expression, advocating for writers and encouraging reading.
Maaza Mengiste, a novelist and founding member of the new organization, told Publishers Weekly that the group intended to protect writers' expressive freedoms, including their right to take part in cultural boycotts.
Tensions within PEN America intensified in 2024 when the organization canceled its annual literary awards ceremony after several authors withdrew their submissions in protest against its handling of the Gaza conflict.
Further divisions emerged following the publication of a PEN America report examining the cultural isolation of Jewish and Israeli writers and expressing opposition to cultural boycotts.
Dinaw Mengestu, another novelist involved in establishing PEN Writes US, stepped down as PEN America president in July following the controversy. He argued that boycotts represented a form of dialogue and criticized the organization for what he described as a failure to uphold freedom of expression.
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