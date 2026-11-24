Japan Pledges Full 2027 ICC Funding Amid US Sanctions
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated Tokyo’s commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, pledging continued financial support during talks with the court’s president in the Japanese capital.
ICC President Tomoko Akane, who is Japanese, urged Takaichi to accelerate payment of Japan’s assessed contribution for 2027, pointing to the difficult circumstances currently confronting the court, according to a statement published on the US social media platform X.
Takaichi confirmed that Japan, the ICC’s largest financial backer, had agreed to transfer its entire 2027 contribution by the end of this year, bringing the payment forward.
Japan “will strongly support the ICC so that it can fulfill its intended role and functions in upholding the rule of law,” Takaichi said.
The pledge comes as the ICC faces mounting pressure from Washington. The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions directly on the court on Oct. 9, following previous measures against its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.
Akane, 70, hails from Japan’s Aichi Prefecture. She joined the ICC judiciary on March 11, 2018, for a nine-year mandate before being elected president of the court in March 2024.
Washington has consistently opposed ICC investigations involving American personnel.
US pressure has also intensified following the court’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Based in The Hague, the ICC is responsible for investigating and prosecuting genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression when national judicial authorities are unwilling or unable to genuinely pursue such cases.
Although the United States is not a member of the court, Japan remains a major financial supporter and has continued backing the institution despite its close security partnership with Washington.
ICC President Tomoko Akane, who is Japanese, urged Takaichi to accelerate payment of Japan’s assessed contribution for 2027, pointing to the difficult circumstances currently confronting the court, according to a statement published on the US social media platform X.
Takaichi confirmed that Japan, the ICC’s largest financial backer, had agreed to transfer its entire 2027 contribution by the end of this year, bringing the payment forward.
Japan “will strongly support the ICC so that it can fulfill its intended role and functions in upholding the rule of law,” Takaichi said.
The pledge comes as the ICC faces mounting pressure from Washington. The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions directly on the court on Oct. 9, following previous measures against its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.
Akane, 70, hails from Japan’s Aichi Prefecture. She joined the ICC judiciary on March 11, 2018, for a nine-year mandate before being elected president of the court in March 2024.
Washington has consistently opposed ICC investigations involving American personnel.
US pressure has also intensified following the court’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Based in The Hague, the ICC is responsible for investigating and prosecuting genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression when national judicial authorities are unwilling or unable to genuinely pursue such cases.
Although the United States is not a member of the court, Japan remains a major financial supporter and has continued backing the institution despite its close security partnership with Washington.
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