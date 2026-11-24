Italy Warns of Growing Cybersecurity Threats from Agentic AI
(MENAFN) Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency has raised concerns over the security threats associated with agentic artificial intelligence, revealing that it has identified cyberattack campaigns involving autonomous AI agents, according to reports Tuesday.
Unlike conventional AI tools that primarily generate content, agentic AI systems can independently plan activities, interact with corporate software, retrieve information from databases and execute operational tasks. Cyber compromise campaigns involve coordinated attempts to penetrate networks, gain access to accounts or exploit supply chains to steal information or disrupt services.
The agency warned that although artificial intelligence offers substantial opportunities to enhance productivity and operational efficiency, its growing capabilities are also creating additional vulnerabilities for organizations and critical infrastructure.
“I appeal to chief executives and senior public and private sector leaders: digital technology debt is no longer sustainable and could become fatal in a changed threat landscape, as we are seeing with agentic AI,” said agency director Andrea Quacivi.
Unlike conventional AI tools that primarily generate content, agentic AI systems can independently plan activities, interact with corporate software, retrieve information from databases and execute operational tasks. Cyber compromise campaigns involve coordinated attempts to penetrate networks, gain access to accounts or exploit supply chains to steal information or disrupt services.
The agency warned that although artificial intelligence offers substantial opportunities to enhance productivity and operational efficiency, its growing capabilities are also creating additional vulnerabilities for organizations and critical infrastructure.
“I appeal to chief executives and senior public and private sector leaders: digital technology debt is no longer sustainable and could become fatal in a changed threat landscape, as we are seeing with agentic AI,” said agency director Andrea Quacivi.
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