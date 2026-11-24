Pentagon Stalls Shipment of 60 Air Defense Missiles to Kyiv
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has postponed authorization for the transfer of approximately 60 Patriot air defense interceptors to Ukraine, leaving Kyiv without urgently needed weapons as Russia continues its war, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.
Citing three sources familiar with the issue, the newspaper said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had not yet approved the shipment. The missiles include supplies drawn from European stockpiles and financed by Ukraine’s Western allies.
The delayed package includes PAC-3 interceptors, which are regarded as Ukraine’s most effective defense against Russian ballistic missile attacks, along with older PAC-2 systems.
According to the report, approximately 40 PAC-3 missiles initially scheduled to arrive between September and December remain pending approval. Another 20 PAC-2 interceptors are also awaiting authorization.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pressed Washington to release the weapons, emphasizing their critical importance in defending Ukrainian cities and essential infrastructure against Russian attacks.
In a recent address, Zelenskyy further disclosed that Ukrainian intelligence had identified preparations for additional Russian strikes. He urged the US and other allied nations to treat the threat with the utmost seriousness.
The delay comes as Ukraine faces growing challenges in reinforcing its air defense network ahead of winter. Ukrainian officials have cautioned that dwindling supplies of Patriot interceptors are increasing the country's exposure to Russian ballistic missile attacks.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that shipments of NASAMS air defense missiles, which had also been held up pending approval, have now received authorization and are being sent to Ukraine.
Citing three sources familiar with the issue, the newspaper said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had not yet approved the shipment. The missiles include supplies drawn from European stockpiles and financed by Ukraine’s Western allies.
The delayed package includes PAC-3 interceptors, which are regarded as Ukraine’s most effective defense against Russian ballistic missile attacks, along with older PAC-2 systems.
According to the report, approximately 40 PAC-3 missiles initially scheduled to arrive between September and December remain pending approval. Another 20 PAC-2 interceptors are also awaiting authorization.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pressed Washington to release the weapons, emphasizing their critical importance in defending Ukrainian cities and essential infrastructure against Russian attacks.
In a recent address, Zelenskyy further disclosed that Ukrainian intelligence had identified preparations for additional Russian strikes. He urged the US and other allied nations to treat the threat with the utmost seriousness.
The delay comes as Ukraine faces growing challenges in reinforcing its air defense network ahead of winter. Ukrainian officials have cautioned that dwindling supplies of Patriot interceptors are increasing the country's exposure to Russian ballistic missile attacks.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that shipments of NASAMS air defense missiles, which had also been held up pending approval, have now received authorization and are being sent to Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment